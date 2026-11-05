🏥 Galloway, NJ Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady around Galloway and Pomona right now, with solid full-time roles and good benefits for licensed pros and hands-on caregivers.

Here are several standout openings you can scan and apply to quickly:

Employer: Sevita (NeuroRestorative)

Sevita (NeuroRestorative) Location: Galloway, NJ

Type: Full-time (Fri & Sat 11p–7a; Sun & Mon 11p–9a, ~36 hrs/week)

(Fri & Sat 11p–7a; Sun & Mon 11p–9a, ~36 hrs/week) Pay: $16.25/hour starting, plus up to $1.00/hour extra for experience

Hands-on caregiving role supporting people with brain and spinal cord injuries in community-based settings. You’ll help with personal care, transport, meals, and companionship, with paid training, PTO, health benefits (32+ hrs/week), mileage reimbursement, and growth paths in a large, stable organization.

Employer: AtlantiCare

Location: Pomona, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hospital pharmacist role focused on safe medication distribution, clinical review, and oversight of techs. You’ll handle drug interactions, patient profiles, and emergency drug supplies, with access to strong benefits like generous PTO, medical/dental/vision, retirement with employer contributions, disability and life coverage, tuition reimbursement, FSAs, and wellness programs.

Employer: Select Medical (in partnership with AtlantiCare Rehabilitation Hospital)

(in partnership with AtlantiCare Rehabilitation Hospital) Location: Galloway, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $87,360 – $117,582.40/year, plus $15,000 sign-on bonus

Inpatient rehab PT role at a new 60-bed rehabilitation hospital, working with patients recovering from brain and spinal cord injuries, neuro conditions, ortho issues, amputations, and multi-trauma. Comes with extensive orientation, tuition reimbursement, student debt benefit, clinical ladder, strong health benefits, generous PTO, and a company-matching 401(k).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same employer page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.