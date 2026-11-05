🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs in Galloway, NJ

Galloway’s food scene is busy, from highway welcome centers to healthcare kitchens. If you like fast-paced shifts or cooking with purpose, there are a few solid options open right now.

Employer: Applegreen (US) Welcome Centers

Applegreen (US) Welcome Centers Location: Galloway, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead shifts at a busy travel plaza with brands like Auntie Anne’s, Burger King, Dunkin, and more. You’ll guide the team, handle cash, keep food safety on point, and help train new hires. Perks include flexible schedules, medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, meal discounts, and education assistance.

Employer: Applegreen (US) Welcome Centers

Applegreen (US) Welcome Centers Location: Galloway, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the show on your shift at a Dunkin inside the welcome center. You’ll focus on fast, friendly service, cash handling, food safety, and supporting new team members. Comes with flexible hours, health benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, meal discounts, and earned wage access (pay on demand).

Employer: Boca Recovery Center

Location: Galloway, NJ (on-site)

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: Competitive, based on experience and certification

Lead the kitchen at a behavioral health treatment center, creating nutritious, comforting meals that support clients in recovery. You’ll design menus, manage staff, handle ordering and inventory, and work closely with clinical teams on special diets. Includes health insurance, retirement plans, disability coverage, PTO, and continuing education opportunities.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.