Gallatin has some solid driving and shop roles right now, with a nice mix of local routes and hands-on work. If you want to be home every night and still stay in the transportation world, these are worth a look.

Employer: Quirch Foods

Quirch Foods Location: Gallatin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Local Class A route with no long-haul and hands-on work loading/unloading food products. Includes medical, dental, prescription, disability, life insurance, 401(k), paid holidays, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: CFC Recycling Inc

Location: Gallatin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Experienced Class A driver role with no overnight travel, running local and regional routes hauling recycling materials. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, holiday pay, retirement plan, plus training and development.

Employer: VIC JENKINS COLLISION CENTER

Location: Gallatin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $12.00 – $18.00 per hour (based on ability)

Shop-based role doing oil changes, fluids, tire services, inspections, and general maintenance. Comes with no weekends, holiday and vacation pay, plus employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.