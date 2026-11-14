The Tinsel & Treasures holiday shopping event in Gallatin continues with Day 2 on 2026-11-14, with most stops open to shoppers from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and more activities planned for 2026-11-15. Presenting sponsors Primrose School of Gallatin and Jeannie Gregory - State Farm Insurance Agent are taking part and supporting local holiday shopping.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Gallatin Tennessee Chamber of Commerce