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Gallatin
Tinsel & Treasures holiday shopping continues in Gallatin
2 days ago
The Tinsel & Treasures holiday shopping event in Gallatin continues with Day 2 on 2026-11-14, with most stops open to shoppers from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and more activities planned for 2026-11-15. Presenting sponsors Primrose School of Gallatin and Jeannie Gregory - State Farm Insurance Agent are taking part and supporting local holiday shopping.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Gallatin Tennessee Chamber of Commerce
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