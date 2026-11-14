Healthcare hiring around Gallatin, TN is steady right now, with several hands-on roles for nurses and medical support staff. If you like direct patient care and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Health Wealth Safe

Health Wealth Safe Location: Gallatin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide compassionate, patient-centered care while working closely with doctors and a full care team. Good fit if you want to use strong clinical judgment, educate patients and families, and keep your nursing skills sharp across diverse cases.

Employer: CARIN Alliance

CARIN Alliance Location: Gallatin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on RN role focused on assessments, treatment plans, and safe medication administration. Ideal if you enjoy teamwork, patient education, and delivering high-quality, evidence-based care.

Employer: HCA Healthcare – TriStar Medical Group

Location: Gallatin, TN

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri days; no nights, weekends, holidays, or on-call )

(Mon–Fri days; ) Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based MA role with steady weekday hours and a large benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition and loan support, and more). You’ll room patients, take vitals, give injections, help with labs and minor procedures, and support a busy, team-focused practice.

Employer: IVCARE INFUSION

Location: Gallatin, TN 37066

Type: Part-time or Full-time (in-person)

Part-time or Full-time (in-person) Pay: $30.00–$40.00 per hour

Outpatient infusion RN role in a relaxed clinic setting, working with both chronic conditions and wellness infusions. Great if you have strong IV skills, like working fairly independently, and want solid benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has more detail on shifts and requirements that can help you decide.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.