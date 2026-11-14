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🏥 Gallatin TN Healthcare Jobs – Multiple RN & MA Roles Hiring
Healthcare hiring around Gallatin, TN is steady right now, with several hands-on roles for nurses and medical support staff. If you like direct patient care and steady hours, these are worth a look.
Registered Nurse
- Employer: Health Wealth Safe
- Location: Gallatin, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide compassionate, patient-centered care while working closely with doctors and a full care team. Good fit if you want to use strong clinical judgment, educate patients and families, and keep your nursing skills sharp across diverse cases.
Registered Nurse
- Employer: CARIN Alliance
- Location: Gallatin, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on RN role focused on assessments, treatment plans, and safe medication administration. Ideal if you enjoy teamwork, patient education, and delivering high-quality, evidence-based care.
Medical Assistant
- Employer: HCA Healthcare – TriStar Medical Group
- Location: Gallatin, TN
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri days; no nights, weekends, holidays, or on-call)
- Salary: Not listed
Clinic-based MA role with steady weekday hours and a large benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition and loan support, and more). You’ll room patients, take vitals, give injections, help with labs and minor procedures, and support a busy, team-focused practice.
Registered Nurse – Infusion Clinic (Part Time/Full Time)
- Employer: IVCARE INFUSION
- Location: Gallatin, TN 37066
- Type: Part-time or Full-time (in-person)
- Pay: $30.00–$40.00 per hour
Outpatient infusion RN role in a relaxed clinic setting, working with both chronic conditions and wellness infusions. Great if you have strong IV skills, like working fairly independently, and want solid benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has more detail on shifts and requirements that can help you decide.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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