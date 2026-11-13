Gallatin’s leadership job market is busy right now, with solid openings in healthcare, construction, and tech. If you’ve got management experience, there’s real room here to step into a bigger role.

Employer: BridgeView

BridgeView Location: Gallatin, TN

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex, enterprise‑level ERP transformation projects from idea to delivery. You’ll work with cross‑functional teams, manage vendors, own budgets and timelines, and guide major system upgrades using Agile/Scrum.

Employer: Eskola LLC

Location: Gallatin, TN (On‑site)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Based on qualifications & experience

Run commercial roofing jobs from award to closeout—scheduling crews, handling materials, tracking costs, and managing billing. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, life & disability, 401(k) with match, PTO, and clear room to grow in a long‑standing company.

Employer: Lifepoint Health

Location: Gallatin, TN

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed (competitive total compensation package)

Top finance role overseeing Sumner Regional Medical Center/Highpoint Health – Sumner. You’ll lead all hospital financial operations, budgeting, reporting, and strategy, and partner with the CEO on long‑ and short‑term plans. Requires a Bachelor’s in Accounting or Finance and 3+ years as a hospital CFO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on fit and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.