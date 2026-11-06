🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Gallatin, TN

Gallatin’s food scene is busy and growing, from drive-ins to new mall spots. If you’re looking for steady hours or a step up into management, there are some solid options open right now.

Employer: Captain D’s

Captain D’s Location: Gallatin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes quarterly bonuses)

Lead the team, run daily operations, and help grow sales at a busy seafood spot. This role comes with paid vacation and sick time, meal discounts, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), low-cost prescriptions, and career growth (70% of their General Managers are promoted from within).

Employer: Sonic Drive-In

Sonic Drive-In Location: 172 N Belvedere Dr, Gallatin, TN 37066 (Store 4165)

(Store 4165) Type: Full-time

Pay: $7.25/hour (tips possible)

Serve guests car-side and keep the classic drive-in vibe going, with the option to roller skate after training. Good fit if you want flexible hours, like staying active on your feet, and enjoy a fun, fast-paced job.

Employer: Sonic Drive-In

Sonic Drive-In Location: 505 Hartsville Pike, Gallatin, TN 37066 (Store 2124)

(Store 2124) Type: Full-time

Pay: $7.25/hour (tips possible)

Same classic Carhop role at Sonic’s other Gallatin location. You’ll greet guests, deliver food, handle cash, and keep things moving, with the chance to skate once you complete Sonic’s skating training program.

Employer: Sonic Drive-In

Sonic Drive-In Location: 505 Hartsville Pike, Gallatin, TN 37066 (Store 2124)

(Store 2124) Type: Full-time

Pay: $9.00 – $12.00/hour

Work the grill, fryer, and food prep stations to keep orders flowing and guests happy. Great if you like kitchen work, want to learn multiple stations, and don’t mind pitching in with cleaning to keep the drive-in safe and tidy.

Employer: Sonic Drive-In

Sonic Drive-In Location: 505 Hartsville Pike, Gallatin, TN 37066 (Store 2124)

(Store 2124) Type: Full-time

Pay: $8.50 – $12.00/hour

Schedule: Day & night shifts, Monday–Friday + weekends

A flexible, all-around role where you take orders, make drinks and ice cream, cook, and help clean. Good entry-level job with no education required and lots of cross-training so the work stays interesting.

Employer: SLA Worldwide (Auntie Anne’s x Cinnabon)

(Auntie Anne’s x Cinnabon) Location: Gallatin, TN (new location opening Nov 2026 )

(new location opening Nov ) Type: Store Managers, Assistant Managers & Team Members

Store Managers, Assistant Managers & Team Members Pay: $16.00 – $25.00/hour

Get in early with a brand-new Auntie Anne’s x Cinnabon coming to Middle Tennessee. They’re hiring now for people who can train starting October 2026, help open the store, and grow with the company in leadership or crew roles.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.