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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Nashville
Nashville has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, take a look at these pups and see who might be a match for your home.
Maximo
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Belgian Malinois mix
- Age: 6-month-old puppy (young)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut
- Shelter: Imminent Danger German Shepherd Rescue - Nashville Chapter (fostered in Greeneville, TN)
- Adoption Fee: $300
- Good with kids: Yes, kids 8+
- Good with dogs: Yes, good with large dogs
- Good with cats: No cats
- Training: Needs full obedience training
- Notes: Maximo is described as an ultra handsome young shepherd/Malinois mix, currently safe in rescue and available for transport from Tennessee.
👉 Meet Maximo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kangaroo Jack
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White
- Shelter: Nashville Humane Association
- Phone: (615) 352-1010
- Adoption Fee: $110
👉 Meet Kangaroo Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Alyson Alabama
- Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black
- Shelter: Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue TN
- Personality from rescue: Described as a sweetheart, friendly, and a happy girl who loves people and enjoys other dogs. She was rescued from a difficult situation in Alabama but still has a bright spirit and loves playtime, exploring the yard, and soaking up affection.
👉 Meet Alyson Alabama and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gravy
- Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Nashville Humane Association
- Phone: (615) 352-1010
- Adoption Fee: $500
👉 Meet Gravy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BUCKET
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: Metro Animal Control
- Phone: (615) 862-7928
👉 Meet BUCKET and apply to adopt on adoptapet
EVIE
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black
- Shelter: Metro Animal Control
- Phone: (615) 862-7928
👉 Meet EVIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LINGUINE
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Shelter: Metro Animal Control
- Phone: (615) 862-7928
👉 Meet LINGUINE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
FENDER
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Metro Animal Control
- Phone: (615) 862-7928
👉 Meet FENDER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dixie Ann – adoption pending
- Status: Adoption pending
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Adult (about 6 years old, per rescue description)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Shelter: Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue TN
- Background & personality: Her owner passed away, and she and another Chihuahua were left alone for 10 days before help arrived. Despite this, the rescue describes her as having a sweet disposition, very loving, and already house trained with a gentle nature.
👉 Meet Dixie Ann and follow her status on adoptapet
If one of these Nashville dogs caught your eye, please reach out to the listed shelter or rescue to ask about visits, applications, and what each pup needs to thrive. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these dogs find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.