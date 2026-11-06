🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Nashville

Nashville has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, take a look at these pups and see who might be a match for your home.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Belgian Malinois mix

German Shepherd Dog / Belgian Malinois mix Age: 6-month-old puppy (young)

6-month-old puppy (young) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut Shelter: Imminent Danger German Shepherd Rescue - Nashville Chapter (fostered in Greeneville, TN)

(fostered in Greeneville, TN) Adoption Fee: $300

Good with kids: Yes, kids 8+

Yes, kids Good with dogs: Yes, good with large dogs

Yes, Good with cats: No cats

Training: Needs full obedience training

Needs full obedience training Notes: Maximo is described as an ultra handsome young shepherd/Malinois mix, currently safe in rescue and available for transport from Tennessee.

👉 Meet Maximo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White Shelter: Nashville Humane Association

Phone: (615) 352-1010

Adoption Fee: $110

👉 Meet Kangaroo Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) mix

Shepherd (unknown type) mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Shelter: Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue TN

Personality from rescue: Described as a sweetheart, friendly, and a happy girl who loves people and enjoys other dogs. She was rescued from a difficult situation in Alabama but still has a bright spirit and loves playtime, exploring the yard, and soaking up affection.

👉 Meet Alyson Alabama and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Mixed Breed (Small)

Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Nashville Humane Association

Phone: (615) 352-1010

Adoption Fee: $500

👉 Meet Gravy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Metro Animal Control

Phone: (615) 862-7928

👉 Meet BUCKET and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Shelter: Metro Animal Control

Phone: (615) 862-7928

👉 Meet EVIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Shelter: Metro Animal Control

Phone: (615) 862-7928

👉 Meet LINGUINE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Metro Animal Control

Phone: (615) 862-7928

👉 Meet FENDER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoption pending

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult (about 6 years old, per rescue description)

Adult (about 6 years old, per rescue description) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue TN

Background & personality: Her owner passed away, and she and another Chihuahua were left alone for 10 days before help arrived. Despite this, the rescue describes her as having a sweet disposition, very loving, and already house trained with a gentle nature.

👉 Meet Dixie Ann and follow her status on adoptapet

If one of these Nashville dogs caught your eye, please reach out to the listed shelter or rescue to ask about visits, applications, and what each pup needs to thrive. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these dogs find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.