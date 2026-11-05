🏥 Gallatin, TN Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical Roles Now Hiring

Gallatin’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital bedside care to outpatient clinics. If you’re in medicine or nursing, there are several solid roles open right now.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Gallatin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide full-spectrum OB/GYN care in a modern practice with robotic surgery and strong support from hospitalists, anesthesia, and nursing teams. Mix of office and hospital work, plus occasional coverage at satellite locations.

Employer: IVCARE INFUSION

Location: Gallatin, TN 37066

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $30.00 – $40.00 per hour

Outpatient infusion role in a calm clinic setting, handling hydration, vitamins, steroids, and other IV meds for chronic and wellness patients. Great fit if you have strong IV skills, want steady hours, and like building relationships with repeat patients.

Employer: HCA Healthcare / TriStar Medical Group

Location: Gallatin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based X-ray role doing diagnostic imaging, quality checks, and basic patient care within the HCA system. Requires ARRT, Tennessee radiology license, and training from an accredited radiology program, with access to strong benefits and education support.

(Also listed via Indeed under HCA Healthcare Physician Services — it’s the same role, so just apply once.)

Employer: Highpoint Health – Sumner (Lifepoint Health / Ascension Saint Thomas)

Location: Gallatin, TN

Type: PRN / Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on bedside role helping patients with daily activities, vitals, and basic tests on a respiratory med-surg unit. Good entry point if you have a CNA, EMT, or patient care experience and want flexible PRN shifts plus access to wellness and development programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles in Gallatin tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.