🏥 Several Healthcare & Medical Openings in Gallatin, TN

Gallatin’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals, clinics, and practices all adding staff. If you’re in patient care or medical support, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Highpoint Health – Sumner with Ascension Saint Thomas

Highpoint Health – Sumner with Ascension Saint Thomas Location: Gallatin, TN

Type: Full-time (Rotating shift)

(Rotating shift) Salary: Not listed

Work in a 167-bed Level III Trauma Center doing echo imaging, contrast administration (within scope), and quality control on equipment. Strong benefits, wellness programs, and tuition/loan assistance make this a solid long-term hospital role.

Employer: Highpoint Health – Sumner with Ascension Saint Thomas

Highpoint Health – Sumner with Ascension Saint Thomas Location: Gallatin, TN

Type: Full-time (Day shift)

(Day shift) Salary: Not listed

Day-shift mammo role in a busy, accredited hospital, handling imaging, patient education, and safety/quality checks. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, disability, 401(k) with match, and tuition assistance.

Employer: AEG Vision

Location: Gallatin, TN

Type: Full-time, On-site

Salary: Not listed

Support optometrists with pre-testing, specialty diagnostic testing, EHR documentation, and patient education in a fast-paced eye care practice. Comes with 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, paid holidays, PTO, and employee vision discounts.

Employer: Ideal Dental

Location: Gallatin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes monthly bonus potential)

Lead chairside care, x-rays, iTero scans, and patient flow in a modern, clinician-led practice. Perks include monthly bonus potential, medical, discounted dental for family, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k), CPR recertification, and a scholarship program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.