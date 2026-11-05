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Galion
📅 Teen Button-Making Night at Galion Library
4 days ago
📅 Teen button‑making night at Galion Library
Teens are invited to the Galion Public Library for a fun Button‑Making Night.
Drop in on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 5–7pm to design and make your own special custom buttons.
Who: Teens When: Fri, Nov 13, 2026, 5–7pm Where: Galion Public Library
Just show up during the program time and get creative with your own button designs.
More Info: Button-Making Night | Galion Public Library
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