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Galion

📅 Teen Button-Making Night at Galion Library

4 days ago
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📅 Teen button‑making night at Galion Library

Teens are invited to the Galion Public Library for a fun Button‑Making Night.

Drop in on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 5–7pm to design and make your own special custom buttons.

Who: Teens When: Fri, Nov 13, 2026, 5–7pm Where: Galion Public Library

Just show up during the program time and get creative with your own button designs.

More Info: Button-Making Night | Galion Public Library

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