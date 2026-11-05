📅 Teen button‑making night at Galion Library

Teens are invited to the Galion Public Library for a fun Button‑Making Night.

Drop in on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 5–7pm to design and make your own special custom buttons.

Who: Teens When: Fri, Nov 13, 2026, 5–7pm Where: Galion Public Library

Just show up during the program time and get creative with your own button designs.