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🚌 Galesburg, IL Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Driving Roles
Galesburg has a nice mix of local and regional driving work right now, from school routes to CDL jobs that get you home daily.
CDL-A Truck Driver – Flatbed, No-Touch Freight
- Employer: Warker LLC
- Location: Galesburg, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Haul no-touch freight on Midwest flatbed routes. You’ll tarp and secure loads, follow DOT rules, and keep up all driving paperwork. Must have a valid CDL-A and 6+ months of CDL-A experience.
Part-Time School Bus Monitor
- Employer: First Student
- Location: Galesburg, IL
- Type: Part-time, split shift
- Pay: $16.19/hour starting, based on experience
Help keep kids safe on the bus with no prior experience needed. Morning and afternoon school runs, no nights or weekends unless you want them, plus potential medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) benefits.
CDL Delivery Driver – Home Every Night
- Employer: Nutrien / Nutrien Ag Solutions
- Location: Galesburg, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $28.00/hour (Galesburg range)
Local CDL role hauling crop inputs with full-time hours, overtime in busy seasons, and home every night. Offers comprehensive medical, dental, vision, retirement with employer match, PTO, and leaves, plus steady work in ag.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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