Galesburg has a nice mix of local and regional driving work right now, from school routes to CDL jobs that get you home daily.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Galesburg, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Haul no-touch freight on Midwest flatbed routes. You’ll tarp and secure loads, follow DOT rules, and keep up all driving paperwork. Must have a valid CDL-A and 6+ months of CDL-A experience.

Employer: First Student

Location: Galesburg, IL

Type: Part-time, split shift

Pay: $16.19/hour starting, based on experience

Help keep kids safe on the bus with no prior experience needed. Morning and afternoon school runs, no nights or weekends unless you want them, plus potential medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) benefits.

Employer: Nutrien / Nutrien Ag Solutions

Location: Galesburg, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $28.00/hour (Galesburg range)

Local CDL role hauling crop inputs with full-time hours, overtime in busy seasons, and home every night. Offers comprehensive medical, dental, vision, retirement with employer match, PTO, and leaves, plus steady work in ag.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.