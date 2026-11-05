King Elementary to Open 1986 Time Capsule

A time capsule placed in the original walls of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in 1986 will be opened on Thursday, November 19 at 6 p.m. in the King Elementary School lobby, 1018 South Farnham Street, Galesburg. The event is open to the public, and former students, staff, families, and community members are invited to attend.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Galesburg CUSD #205