🍽️ Multiple Galesburg Food & Hospitality Jobs Paying Up to $18.89/hr

Galesburg’s food scene is busy right now, from hospital kitchens to local coffee shops and breweries. If you like fast-paced work and feeding people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: OSF HealthCare

OSF HealthCare Location: Galesburg, IL

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $17.00 – $18.89/hour

Help prepare and serve meals for patients and guests in a healthcare setting. You’ll handle food safely, keep kitchen and dining areas clean, and support a smooth meal service. Basic computer skills and English are required; food handler certification is needed within 30 days in Illinois.

Employer: Cherry Street Brewing Company

Cherry Street Brewing Company Location: Galesburg, IL

Type: Evening/other (in-person)

(in-person) Pay: $17.00 – $18.00/hour

Take charge of the kitchen at night, leading the line and keeping orders moving. You’ll cook to recipe, manage food safety, and coordinate tasks with the team. Comes with employee discount and paid training.

Employer: Innkeeper's Fresh Roasted Coffee

Location: Galesburg, IL

Type: Full-time (part-time also possible)

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00/hour

Hands-on baking of pastries and desserts with extensive training provided. Expect early mornings (3:00 a.m. start) and some weekends, perfect if you like having afternoons free. Includes employee discount and a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often train the right person who shows up and is ready to work.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.