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🏥 Galena, KS Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Nursing Roles Hiring Now
Galena’s senior care scene is busy right now, with Americare Senior Living adding several nursing roles at Galena Nursing Center. If you like skilled nursing and a smaller, hometown feel, these are worth a look.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – Skilled Nursing
- Employer: Americare Senior Living
- Location: Galena, KS (Galena Nursing Center)
- Type: Listed as PART_TIME; description says Full-Time available
- Pay: Starting at $17–$20/hour
- Shifts: Days or Nights
Nursing students can earn an extra $3/hour while in an LPN or RN program, plus weekend (+$3/hr) and night (+$1/hr) differentials. Skilled nursing setting with scholarships, tuition help, daily pay access, PTO, insurance, 401(k) match, and free meals.
Charge Nurse (RN) – Nights, PRN
- Employer: Americare Senior Living
- Location: Galena, KS (Galena Nursing Center)
- Type: PRN
- Pay: Starting at $35–$38/hour
- Shifts: Nights
Lead the floor as the Charge Nurse (RN) in a skilled nursing community, supervising LPNs and CNAs, handling assessments, meds, and family communication. PRN status with weekend shift differential (+$3/hr) and access to the broader Americare benefits (varies by status).
Charge Nurse (LPN) – Days/Nights, PRN
- Employer: Americare Senior Living
- Location: Galena, KS (Galena Nursing Center)
- Type: PRN
- Pay: Starting at $28–$33/hour
- Shifts: Days or Nights, 12-hour shifts
Perfect if you’re an LPN (new grads welcome) wanting charge experience in skilled nursing. Offers weekend (+$2/hr) and night (+$3/hr) differentials, with leadership duties over the care team and access to Americare’s benefits depending on hours.
If one of these feels close but not quite right, you can still click through and join the Americare Talent Network on LinkedIn to hear about future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.