Galena’s senior care scene is busy right now, with Americare Senior Living adding several nursing roles at Galena Nursing Center. If you like skilled nursing and a smaller, hometown feel, these are worth a look.

Employer: Americare Senior Living

Americare Senior Living Location: Galena, KS (Galena Nursing Center)

(Galena Nursing Center) Type: Listed as PART_TIME; description says Full-Time available

Listed as PART_TIME; description says available Pay: Starting at $17–$20/hour

Shifts: Days or Nights

Nursing students can earn an extra $3/hour while in an LPN or RN program, plus weekend (+$3/hr) and night (+$1/hr) differentials. Skilled nursing setting with scholarships, tuition help, daily pay access, PTO, insurance, 401(k) match, and free meals.

Employer: Americare Senior Living

Americare Senior Living Location: Galena, KS (Galena Nursing Center)

(Galena Nursing Center) Type: PRN

Pay: Starting at $35–$38/hour

Shifts: Nights

Lead the floor as the Charge Nurse (RN) in a skilled nursing community, supervising LPNs and CNAs, handling assessments, meds, and family communication. PRN status with weekend shift differential (+$3/hr) and access to the broader Americare benefits (varies by status).

Employer: Americare Senior Living

Americare Senior Living Location: Galena, KS (Galena Nursing Center)

(Galena Nursing Center) Type: PRN

Pay: Starting at $28–$33/hour

Shifts: Days or Nights, 12-hour shifts

Perfect if you’re an LPN (new grads welcome) wanting charge experience in skilled nursing. Offers weekend (+$2/hr) and night (+$3/hr) differentials, with leadership duties over the care team and access to Americare’s benefits depending on hours.

If one of these feels close but not quite right, you can still click through and join the Americare Talent Network on LinkedIn to hear about future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.