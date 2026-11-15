Looking for a loyal friend in Galax, VA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter for a family to love.

All dogs listed have an adoption fee of $100 and are available through Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter — call (276) 236-8501 with questions.

Breed: Hound / Mixed Breed (medium)

Hound / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Baby (male)

(male) Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter

Phone: (276) 236-8501

Chip is a young hound mix pup with a rich brown coat and lots of growing and learning ahead of him. If you’re ready for puppy training and fun, Chip could be your new sidekick.

👉 Meet Chip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (medium)

Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Baby (female)

(female) Color: Cream

Cream Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter

Phone: (276) 236-8501

Zada is a cream-colored puppy with a soft look and a bright future. She’s ready for someone who can guide her through puppyhood with patience and love.

👉 Meet Zada and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (medium)

Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Young (female)

(female) Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter

Phone: (276) 236-8501

Isabella is a young mixed-breed girl with a pretty tri-color coat. She’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of youthful energy and curiosity.

👉 Meet Isabella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound / Mixed Breed (medium)

Hound / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Baby (male)

(male) Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter

Phone: (276) 236-8501

Spud is a brown hound mix puppy who’s ready to grow up with a family of his own. He’ll need guidance, training, and lots of playtime.

👉 Meet Spud and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (medium)

Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Adult (female)

(female) Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter

Phone: (276) 236-8501

Genieve is a chocolate-colored adult mixed breed who’s ready for a steady, loving home. She may be a great fit if you prefer a dog who’s more mature than a tiny pup.

👉 Meet Genieve and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (medium)

Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Adult (female)

(female) Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Weight: About 37 lbs

About Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter

Phone: (276) 236-8501

Mocha is a 2-year-old brown mixed-breed girl with a medium build. She can be a little shy and is still working on socialization, so she’s hoping for a patient, gentle family who will let her go at her own pace and help her feel safe. If you’re looking for a quieter companion to grow trust with over time, Mocha may be your match.

👉 Meet Mocha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (medium)

Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Adult (male)

(male) Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter

Phone: (276) 236-8501

Latte is an adult mixed-breed boy with a handsome brown-and-white coat. He’s ready to settle into a home that will give him structure, walks, and affection.

👉 Meet Latte and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound / Mixed Breed (medium)

Hound / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Baby (male)

(male) Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter

Phone: (276) 236-8501

Potato is a brown hound mix puppy with lots of potential. He’ll need training, play, and consistency as he grows into an adult dog.

👉 Meet Potato and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound / Mixed Breed (medium)

Hound / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Baby (female)

(female) Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter

Phone: (276) 236-8501

Fry is a white hound mix puppy, young and ready to learn. She’ll thrive with someone who can give her time, training, and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Fry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (medium)

Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Adult (female)

(female) Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter

Phone: (276) 236-8501

Cantaloupe is a tan/fawn adult mixed breed with a gentle look. She’s ready for a calm, loving home where she can be part of the family.

👉 Meet Cantaloupe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (medium)

Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Adult (female)

(female) Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter

Phone: (276) 236-8501

Rosie is a white adult mixed-breed girl looking for a fresh start. She’s ready to leave shelter life behind and join a caring home.

👉 Meet Rosie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (medium)

Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Adult (male)

(male) Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter

Phone: (276) 236-8501

Rocky is a white adult mixed-breed boy who’s hoping for a family to call his own. With time and care, he can settle into a happy home life.

👉 Meet Rocky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Galax, VA, please consider visiting Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter or calling (276) 236-8501 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.