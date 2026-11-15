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🐶 Playful & Gentle Dogs Ready for Adoption in Galax, VA
Looking for a loyal friend in Galax, VA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter for a family to love.
All dogs listed have an adoption fee of $100 and are available through Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter — call (276) 236-8501 with questions.
Chip
- Breed: Hound / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Baby (male)
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter
Phone: (276) 236-8501
Chip is a young hound mix pup with a rich brown coat and lots of growing and learning ahead of him. If you’re ready for puppy training and fun, Chip could be your new sidekick.
👉 Meet Chip and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zada
- Breed: Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Baby (female)
- Color: Cream
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter
Phone: (276) 236-8501
Zada is a cream-colored puppy with a soft look and a bright future. She’s ready for someone who can guide her through puppyhood with patience and love.
👉 Meet Zada and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Isabella
- Breed: Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Young (female)
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/White
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter
Phone: (276) 236-8501
Isabella is a young mixed-breed girl with a pretty tri-color coat. She’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of youthful energy and curiosity.
👉 Meet Isabella and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Spud
- Breed: Hound / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Baby (male)
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter
Phone: (276) 236-8501
Spud is a brown hound mix puppy who’s ready to grow up with a family of his own. He’ll need guidance, training, and lots of playtime.
👉 Meet Spud and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Genieve
- Breed: Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Adult (female)
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter
Phone: (276) 236-8501
Genieve is a chocolate-colored adult mixed breed who’s ready for a steady, loving home. She may be a great fit if you prefer a dog who’s more mature than a tiny pup.
👉 Meet Genieve and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mocha
- Breed: Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Adult (female)
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Weight: About 37 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter
Phone: (276) 236-8501
Mocha is a 2-year-old brown mixed-breed girl with a medium build. She can be a little shy and is still working on socialization, so she’s hoping for a patient, gentle family who will let her go at her own pace and help her feel safe. If you’re looking for a quieter companion to grow trust with over time, Mocha may be your match.
👉 Meet Mocha and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Latte
- Breed: Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Adult (male)
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/White
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter
Phone: (276) 236-8501
Latte is an adult mixed-breed boy with a handsome brown-and-white coat. He’s ready to settle into a home that will give him structure, walks, and affection.
👉 Meet Latte and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Potato
- Breed: Hound / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Baby (male)
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter
Phone: (276) 236-8501
Potato is a brown hound mix puppy with lots of potential. He’ll need training, play, and consistency as he grows into an adult dog.
👉 Meet Potato and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fry
- Breed: Hound / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Baby (female)
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter
Phone: (276) 236-8501
Fry is a white hound mix puppy, young and ready to learn. She’ll thrive with someone who can give her time, training, and gentle guidance.
👉 Meet Fry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cantaloupe
- Breed: Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Adult (female)
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter
Phone: (276) 236-8501
Cantaloupe is a tan/fawn adult mixed breed with a gentle look. She’s ready for a calm, loving home where she can be part of the family.
👉 Meet Cantaloupe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rosie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Adult (female)
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter
Phone: (276) 236-8501
Rosie is a white adult mixed-breed girl looking for a fresh start. She’s ready to leave shelter life behind and join a caring home.
👉 Meet Rosie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rocky
- Breed: Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Adult (male)
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter
Phone: (276) 236-8501
Rocky is a white adult mixed-breed boy who’s hoping for a family to call his own. With time and care, he can settle into a happy home life.
👉 Meet Rocky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Galax, VA, please consider visiting Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter or calling (276) 236-8501 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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