Looking for a new feline friend in Galax, VA? These sweet shelter cats are all hoping for a safe, loving home. Each one has a low $20 adoption fee through Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair mix

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair mix Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Female (not yet spayed)

Female (not yet spayed) Color: Grey & white

Grey & white Good with: Cats, dogs, and kids

Personality notes: Very friendly, ready to meet the whole family

Very friendly, ready to meet the whole family Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter — (276) 236-8501

👉 Meet Marshmallow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair mix

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair mix Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Female

Female Weight: About 3.5 lbs

About 3.5 lbs Color: Grey & white

Grey & white Good with: Cats, dogs, and kids

Personality notes: Friendly with a playful streak; a fun, active kitten

Friendly with a playful streak; a fun, active kitten Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter — (276) 236-8501

👉 Meet Cream and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair mix

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair mix Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Female

Female Weight: About 6.8 lbs

About 6.8 lbs Color: Grey & white

Grey & white Good with: Cats, dogs, and kids

Personality notes: Sweet, friendly, indoor kitty who loves attention

Sweet, friendly, indoor kitty who loves attention Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter — (276) 236-8501

👉 Meet Elenora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair mix

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair mix Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Female

Female Weight: About 3 lbs

About 3 lbs Color: Grey & white

Grey & white Good with: Cats, dogs, and kids

Personality notes: Friendly and playful; fits well in a busy home

Friendly and playful; fits well in a busy home Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter — (276) 236-8501

👉 Meet Thankful and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair mix

Domestic Mediumhair mix Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Female (not yet spayed)

Female (not yet spayed) Weight: About 3.7 lbs

About 3.7 lbs Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Good with: Not specified; described as friendly, cuddly, and playful

Not specified; described as friendly, cuddly, and playful Personality notes: Fluffy, affectionate kitten who enjoys play and lap time

Fluffy, affectionate kitten who enjoys play and lap time Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter — (276) 236-8501

👉 Meet Pecan Puff and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair mix

Domestic Mediumhair mix Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Female

Female Weight: About 3.5 lbs

About 3.5 lbs Color: Grey tabby

Grey tabby Good with: Not specified; described as cuddly and friendly

Not specified; described as cuddly and friendly Personality notes: Soft, snuggly kitten with classic tabby stripes

Soft, snuggly kitten with classic tabby stripes Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter — (276) 236-8501

👉 Meet Sweet Potato and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Galax, VA, consider visiting Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter or calling (276) 236-8501 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.