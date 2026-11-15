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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Loving Cats Ready for Adoption in Galax
Looking for a new feline friend in Galax, VA? These sweet shelter cats are all hoping for a safe, loving home. Each one has a low $20 adoption fee through Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter.
Marshmallow
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair mix
- Age: Baby (about 3 months)
- Gender: Female (not yet spayed)
- Color: Grey & white
- Good with: Cats, dogs, and kids
- Personality notes: Very friendly, ready to meet the whole family
- Adoption fee: $20
- Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter — (276) 236-8501
👉 Meet Marshmallow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cream
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair mix
- Age: Baby (about 3 months)
- Gender: Female
- Weight: About 3.5 lbs
- Color: Grey & white
- Good with: Cats, dogs, and kids
- Personality notes: Friendly with a playful streak; a fun, active kitten
- Adoption fee: $20
- Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter — (276) 236-8501
👉 Meet Cream and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Elenora
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair mix
- Age: Adult (about 3 years)
- Gender: Female
- Weight: About 6.8 lbs
- Color: Grey & white
- Good with: Cats, dogs, and kids
- Personality notes: Sweet, friendly, indoor kitty who loves attention
- Adoption fee: $20
- Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter — (276) 236-8501
👉 Meet Elenora and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Thankful
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair mix
- Age: Baby (about 3 months)
- Gender: Female
- Weight: About 3 lbs
- Color: Grey & white
- Good with: Cats, dogs, and kids
- Personality notes: Friendly and playful; fits well in a busy home
- Adoption fee: $20
- Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter — (276) 236-8501
👉 Meet Thankful and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pecan Puff
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair mix
- Age: Baby (about 3 months)
- Gender: Female (not yet spayed)
- Weight: About 3.7 lbs
- Color: Brown tabby
- Good with: Not specified; described as friendly, cuddly, and playful
- Personality notes: Fluffy, affectionate kitten who enjoys play and lap time
- Adoption fee: $20
- Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter — (276) 236-8501
👉 Meet Pecan Puff and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sweet Potato
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair mix
- Age: Baby (about 3 months)
- Gender: Female
- Weight: About 3.5 lbs
- Color: Grey tabby
- Good with: Not specified; described as cuddly and friendly
- Personality notes: Soft, snuggly kitten with classic tabby stripes
- Adoption fee: $20
- Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter — (276) 236-8501
👉 Meet Sweet Potato and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Galax, VA, consider visiting Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter or calling (276) 236-8501 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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