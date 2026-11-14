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🐶 Gentle, Playful Dogs Ready for Adoption in Galax, VA
Looking for a loyal friend in Galax, VA? These adoptable dogs at Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.
Apple
- Breed: Great Pyrenees / Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Size: Large
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter
- Phone: (276) 236-8501
Apple is a beautiful white Great Pyrenees mix with that classic big-dog charm. If you love large, fluffy companions and have room in your home and heart, Apple could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Apple and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maple
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young (about 10 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Weight: ~35 lbs
- Spayed/Neutered: Not yet spayed
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter
- Phone: (276) 236-8501
Maple is a sweet, medium-sized young girl who loves greeting visitors at the kennel door. At just 10 months old, she’s still a pup with a bright future and plenty of love to give. If you’re looking for a cuddly companion to grow up with your family, Maple would love to meet you.
👉 Meet Maple and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Alpine
- Breed: Husky / Australian Shepherd
- Age: Adult (about 2 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Weight: ~53.4 lbs
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter
- Phone: (276) 236-8501
Alpine is a striking black Husky/Aussie mix with a fun mix of traits: affectionate, cuddly, friendly, loyal, playful, and just a bit sassy. At around 2 years old, he’s past the tiny puppy stage but still full of energy and personality.
👉 Meet Alpine and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stella
- Breed: Anatolian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young (about 7 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White
- Weight: ~44 lbs
- Spayed/Neutered: Not yet spayed
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter
- Phone: (276) 236-8501
Stella is a striking young Anatolian Shepherd mix with a tan and white coat. She’s described as energetic and friendly and will need someone patient who can help with training and guidance as she grows. If you’re ready to invest time and love into a smart young dog, Stella could be your perfect project and partner.
👉 Meet Stella and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Galax, VA, please consider visiting Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter or calling (276) 236-8501 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.