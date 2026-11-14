Looking for a loyal friend in Galax, VA? These adoptable dogs at Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Great Pyrenees / Mixed Breed (Large)

Great Pyrenees / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Size: Large

Large Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter

Phone: (276) 236-8501

Apple is a beautiful white Great Pyrenees mix with that classic big-dog charm. If you love large, fluffy companions and have room in your home and heart, Apple could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Apple and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young (about 10 months)

Young (about 10 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Weight: ~35 lbs

~35 lbs Spayed/Neutered: Not yet spayed

Not yet spayed Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter

Phone: (276) 236-8501

Maple is a sweet, medium-sized young girl who loves greeting visitors at the kennel door. At just 10 months old, she’s still a pup with a bright future and plenty of love to give. If you’re looking for a cuddly companion to grow up with your family, Maple would love to meet you.

👉 Meet Maple and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky / Australian Shepherd

Husky / Australian Shepherd Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Weight: ~53.4 lbs

~53.4 lbs Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter

Phone: (276) 236-8501

Alpine is a striking black Husky/Aussie mix with a fun mix of traits: affectionate, cuddly, friendly, loyal, playful, and just a bit sassy. At around 2 years old, he’s past the tiny puppy stage but still full of energy and personality.

👉 Meet Alpine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Anatolian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Anatolian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young (about 7 months)

Young (about 7 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White Weight: ~44 lbs

~44 lbs Spayed/Neutered: Not yet spayed

Not yet spayed Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter

Phone: (276) 236-8501

Stella is a striking young Anatolian Shepherd mix with a tan and white coat. She’s described as energetic and friendly and will need someone patient who can help with training and guidance as she grows. If you’re ready to invest time and love into a smart young dog, Stella could be your perfect project and partner.

👉 Meet Stella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Galax, VA, please consider visiting Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter or calling (276) 236-8501 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.