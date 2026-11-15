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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Gaithersburg Today
There are some nice free items around Gaithersburg and nearby right now, from kids’ toys to furniture and storage. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what might be useful for your home.
Homemade Lego Table
A custom Lego play table made from an IKEA Lack table.
- Details: Hole cut in the center with a bucket from Target set in; two green Lego baseplates glued to the top; raised rim around the edge so pieces don’t roll off.
- Great for: Kids who love Lego, organized building, and easy cleanup.
- Condition: Gently used; kids have outgrown it and the owner wants it to have a “good second life.”
- Location: Longdraft, Gaithersburg, MD
- Source: nextdoor.com
Blue-gray Glider Armchair with Ottoman
A comfortable blue-gray glider chair with a matching ottoman.
- Details: Smooth gliding motion; ottoman included. Described as comfortable and suitable for relaxing.
- Great for: Nursery, kids’ room, or living room seating.
- Pickup: At the end of the driveway (drive-up, easy loading).
- Location: Travilah, North Potomac, MD (short drive from Gaithersburg)
- Source: nextdoor.com
NSG Toy Bow and Arrow Set
A toy bow and arrow set for kids’ play.
- Includes: Toy bow, blue case, and five arrows.
- Note: Poster says “use at your own risk” – supervise kids and follow safety rules.
- Great for: Backyard target games and imaginative play.
- Location: Longdraft, Gaithersburg, MD
- Source: nextdoor.com
Colorful Play Tunnel
A collapsible fabric play tunnel with bright colors.
- Details: Multicolored fabric with green support hoops; folds down for easy storage.
- Great for: Toddlers and young kids, indoor obstacle courses, and pretend play.
- Location: Longdraft, Gaithersburg, MD
- Source: nextdoor.com
Plastic Crate (Shady Grove & 355)
A sturdy plastic crate similar in size to a copy paper box.
- Details: The kind that vegetables are shipped in; good for storage, hauling items, or organizing a trunk or garage.
- Approx. size: About copy paper box size (see photos in the listing).
- Pickup time: Any day after 10 a.m. and during daylight hours.
- Location: Near Shady Grove & 355, Derwood, Montgomery County, MD (close to Gaithersburg)
- Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/xWr8Vte
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Free items in our area tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through, check the details, and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.