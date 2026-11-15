There are some nice free items around Gaithersburg and nearby right now, from kids’ toys to furniture and storage. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what might be useful for your home.

A custom Lego play table made from an IKEA Lack table.

Details: Hole cut in the center with a bucket from Target set in; two green Lego baseplates glued to the top; raised rim around the edge so pieces don’t roll off.

Hole cut in the center with a set in; glued to the top; around the edge so pieces don’t roll off. Great for: Kids who love Lego , organized building, and easy cleanup.

, organized building, and easy cleanup. Condition: Gently used; kids have outgrown it and the owner wants it to have a “good second life.”

Gently used; kids have outgrown it and the owner wants it to have a “good second life.” Location: Longdraft, Gaithersburg, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

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A comfortable blue-gray glider chair with a matching ottoman.

Details: Smooth gliding motion; ottoman included. Described as comfortable and suitable for relaxing.

Smooth gliding motion; ottoman included. Described as comfortable and suitable for relaxing. Great for: Nursery, kids’ room, or living room seating.

seating. Pickup: At the end of the driveway (drive-up, easy loading).

(drive-up, easy loading). Location: Travilah, North Potomac, MD (short drive from Gaithersburg)

(short drive from Gaithersburg) Source: nextdoor.com

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A toy bow and arrow set for kids’ play.

Includes: Toy bow , blue case , and five arrows .

, , and . Note: Poster says “use at your own risk” – supervise kids and follow safety rules.

– supervise kids and follow safety rules. Great for: Backyard target games and imaginative play.

Location: Longdraft, Gaithersburg, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

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A collapsible fabric play tunnel with bright colors.

Details: Multicolored fabric with green support hoops ; folds down for easy storage.

Multicolored fabric with ; folds down for easy storage. Great for: Toddlers and young kids , indoor obstacle courses, and pretend play.

, indoor obstacle courses, and pretend play. Location: Longdraft, Gaithersburg, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

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A sturdy plastic crate similar in size to a copy paper box.

Details: The kind that vegetables are shipped in ; good for storage, hauling items, or organizing a trunk or garage.

The kind that ; good for storage, hauling items, or organizing a trunk or garage. Approx. size: About copy paper box size (see photos in the listing).

About (see photos in the listing). Pickup time: Any day after 10 a.m. and during daylight hours .

. Location: Near Shady Grove & 355, Derwood, Montgomery County, MD (close to Gaithersburg)

Near (close to Gaithersburg) Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/xWr8Vte

https://trashnothing.com/pics/xWr8Vte Source: trashnothing.com

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Free items in our area tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through, check the details, and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.