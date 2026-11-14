Gaithersburg’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from senior living dining rooms to entertainment centers and salons. Here are a few solid roles hiring locally.

Employer: Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $85,000/year + performance-based incentives and full benefits This is a hands-on working chef role in a high-volume, entertainment-focused kitchen. You’ll run all back-of-house operations, work the line five days a week (nights/weekends/holidays), lead and train the team, and manage food cost and inventory.

Employer: Kisco Senior Living – The Carnegie

Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00 – $24.00/hour Cook restaurant-style meals for residents in a senior living community with a steady afternoon/evening schedule. Role includes a free meal per shift, healthcare for full-time staff, PTO, 401(k) match, and ongoing training.

Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Type: Likely full-time (around 40 hrs/week)

Likely Pay: $19.12 – $24.73/hour + commission and 100% of your tips Provide manicures, pedicures, gel, acrylic, and nail art in a clean, modern salon. You’ll need a Maryland Nail Technician license, and you’ll get a steady flow of clients, flexible scheduling, and room to grow your own client base.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.