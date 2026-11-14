Gaithersburg’s biotech and pharma scene is buzzing right now. If you’re in science or research, there are several strong options here with serious growth and pay.

Employer: AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Location: Gaithersburg, MD (Onsite lab role)

(Onsite lab role) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $118,870 – $178,306/year

Deadline: 26-Nov-2026

Work at the bench and at the strategy table on next‑gen T cell therapies for cancer. Heavy focus on primary T cell engineering, CRISPR, flow cytometry, and preclinical models, with a chance to mentor junior scientists and drive real pipeline decisions.

Employer: AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Location: Gaithersburg, MD (Hybrid – ~60% in office monthly)

(Hybrid – ~60% in office monthly) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $127,209.60 – $190,814.40/year

Deadline: 19-Nov-2026

Lead mixed‑methods research for AstraZeneca’s enterprise AI tools, from chat assistants to agentic systems. Ideal if you’re a senior UX/product researcher with strong quantitative chops who wants to shape how trust, adoption, and value are measured in AI.

Employer: PerkinElmer

Location: Gaithersburg, MD (Onsite labs)

(Onsite labs) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $30 – $33/hour

Be the go‑to person keeping busy research labs running smoothly—stock, vendors, cold storage, safety, and 5S. Great fit if you have lab or scientific‑environment experience and like a hands‑on, people‑facing role.

Employer: AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Location: Gaithersburg, MD or Cambridge, MA

or Cambridge, MA Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $184,538 – $276,808/year

Lead toxicology strategy for cutting‑edge oncology modalities like radioconjugates and ADCs. This is a senior role guiding IND‑enabling safety packages, regulatory strategy, and cross‑functional decision‑making.

Employer: Zenith LifeScience

Location: Gaithersburg, MD (Onsite)

Type: Full-time, through March 2027

Full-time, through Salary: Not listed

Own in vivo CAR lentiviral vector engineering—from producer cell lines to vector QC and advanced flow assays. Great if you’re deep in CAR-T and lentiviral platforms and want high scientific independence.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and adjacent roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.