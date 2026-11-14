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Gaithersburg
🔬 Gaithersburg MD Science Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Roles
3 days ago
Gaithersburg’s biotech and pharma scene is buzzing right now. If you’re in science or research, there are several strong options here with serious growth and pay.
Senior Scientist, Cell Therapy Discovery
- Employer: AstraZeneca
- Location: Gaithersburg, MD (Onsite lab role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $118,870 – $178,306/year
- Deadline: 26-Nov-2026
Work at the bench and at the strategy table on next‑gen T cell therapies for cancer. Heavy focus on primary T cell engineering, CRISPR, flow cytometry, and preclinical models, with a chance to mentor junior scientists and drive real pipeline decisions.
Associate Director — AI UX Researcher
- Employer: AstraZeneca
- Location: Gaithersburg, MD (Hybrid – ~60% in office monthly)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $127,209.60 – $190,814.40/year
- Deadline: 19-Nov-2026
Lead mixed‑methods research for AstraZeneca’s enterprise AI tools, from chat assistants to agentic systems. Ideal if you’re a senior UX/product researcher with strong quantitative chops who wants to shape how trust, adoption, and value are measured in AI.
Lab Support Coordinator Specialist
- Employer: PerkinElmer
- Location: Gaithersburg, MD (Onsite labs)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $30 – $33/hour
Be the go‑to person keeping busy research labs running smoothly—stock, vendors, cold storage, safety, and 5S. Great fit if you have lab or scientific‑environment experience and like a hands‑on, people‑facing role.
Project Toxicologist, Director – OTD Safety Science
- Employer: AstraZeneca
- Location: Gaithersburg, MD or Cambridge, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $184,538 – $276,808/year
Lead toxicology strategy for cutting‑edge oncology modalities like radioconjugates and ADCs. This is a senior role guiding IND‑enabling safety packages, regulatory strategy, and cross‑functional decision‑making.
Senior Scientist – In Vivo Lentiviral Vector Engineering
- Employer: Zenith LifeScience
- Location: Gaithersburg, MD (Onsite)
- Type: Full-time, through March 2027
- Salary: Not listed
Own in vivo CAR lentiviral vector engineering—from producer cell lines to vector QC and advanced flow assays. Great if you’re deep in CAR-T and lentiviral platforms and want high scientific independence.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and adjacent roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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