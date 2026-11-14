Gaithersburg has a nice mix of sales roles right now, from on-the-road reps to senior digital leaders in pharma. Good options whether you’re growing your career or already seasoned.

Employer: Kimball Midwest

Kimball Midwest Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Type: Full-time (hybrid, field-based)

(hybrid, field-based) Salary: $55,000–$95,000+ first year (uncapped commission)

Outside sales role with a protected territory, selling maintenance and repair products. Uncapped commission, strong first-year earning potential, and full benefits (medical, dental, life, disability, 401(k), deferred comp).

Employer: Carrier Enterprise

Carrier Enterprise Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Type: Full-time (B2B sales)

(B2B sales) Salary: Not listed (base pay plus performance bonuses and incentives)

Grow sales with HVAC dealers and contractors for a major distributor of Carrier and other brands. Offers bonus potential, health, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/sick time, holidays, tuition reimbursement, and more.

Employer: AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Location: Gaithersburg, MD (hybrid, in-office ~3 days/week)

(hybrid, in-office ~3 days/week) Type: Full-time, senior leadership

Salary: $231,988.80 – $347,983.20 base , plus incentives and equity eligibility

, plus incentives and equity eligibility Deadline: Apply by 26-Nov-2026

Lead omnichannel strategy for the US Oncology Business Unit, managing a team and partnering across marketing, data, and tech. High-impact role with strong pay, bonus and equity eligibility, and full benefits including retirement, paid time off, and health coverage.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.