Healthcare hiring around Gaithersburg, MD is steady, with options from eye care to aesthetics to pet health. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: MyEyeDr.

MyEyeDr. Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Type: Part-time

Salary: $140,000–$170,000/year (full-time equivalent)

Part-time OD role in a busy, full-scope practice using modern tech and a strong support team. Includes competitive pay, bonus potential, sign-on bonus, and benefits, with a focus on patient-centered care.

Employer: Vitale Med Spa

Vitale Med Spa Location: Gaithersburg, MD (practice based in nearby Rockville)

(practice based in nearby Rockville) Type: Part-time (about 3 days/week)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on injector role for an experienced aesthetic RN who loves neurotoxins, fillers, and laser/skin treatments. Good fit if you want more autonomy plus a path into clinical leadership and helping grow a med spa.

Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital

Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.42–$26.10/hour

Support vets and techs with exams, procedures, and client education in a busy pet hospital. Offers a wide benefits package, growth and training options, and plenty of hands-on time with animals.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles often pop up nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.