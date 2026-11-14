Gaithersburg’s tech scene is hot right now — especially for cleared engineers and folks with AI or cybersecurity experience. If you’re mid to senior level in IT, there’s a lot here worth a serious look.

Employer: Leidos

Leidos Location: Gaithersburg, MD (primary site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $131,300 – $237,350

Lead the cloud-native data architecture for a major Intelligence Community program, building lakehouse platforms with PostgreSQL/Aurora, S3, Apache Iceberg, Trino/Presto, Redshift and more. Role requires US citizenship and active TS/SCI with poly, and is ideal if you love large-scale data, performance tuning, and setting technical direction.

Employer: AstraZeneca

Location: Gaithersburg, MD (also considers Tarzana, CA)

(also considers Tarzana, CA) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $153,018.40 – $229,527.60

Closing Date: Nov 29, 2026

Senior hybrid role owning the digital product vision for cell therapy clinical operations (portals, orchestration, order management). Great fit if you’ve got 12+ years in IT/product, know clinical or GxP environments, and want to partner closely with clinical leaders while running agile product teams.

Employer: AstraZeneca

Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $169,320 – $253,980

Closing Date: Nov 19, 2026

Lead global detection engineering across cloud, on‑prem, and OT/ICS, owning detection strategy, purple teaming, AI/automation, and executive reporting. Best for someone with enterprise SOC/detection leadership, deep MITRE ATT&CK experience, and comfort guiding distributed 24×7 teams.

Employer: Leidos

Location: Gaithersburg, MD (also Alexandria, VA; Englewood, CO; Tucson, AZ; Chantilly, VA)

(also Alexandria, VA; Englewood, CO; Tucson, AZ; Chantilly, VA) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $107,900 – $195,050

Build secure, scalable apps for Intelligence Community missions using Java, C#, Python, or C++, REST APIs, microservices, and CI/CD. Requires US citizenship and active TS/SCI with poly, and suits senior engineers who enjoy mentoring and modern cloud-native patterns.

Employer: Zachary Piper Solutions

Location: Gaithersburg, MD (hybrid: 3 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $90,000 – $150,000

Work on AI-powered, microservices-based systems that modernize air traffic management, using Java/C++/Python, cloud-native services, and AI-assisted dev tools. Great for mid to senior engineers who like real-time systems, aviation/government tech, and a hybrid schedule.

Employer: Leidos

Location: Gaithersburg, MD (also Alexandria, VA; Englewood, CO; Tucson, AZ; Chantilly, VA)

(also Alexandria, VA; Englewood, CO; Tucson, AZ; Chantilly, VA) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $87,100 – $157,450

Own secure CI/CD pipelines and cloud infrastructure using GitLab CI, Docker, Kubernetes/OpenShift, Terraform/CloudFormation, AWS (incl. CDK). Requires US citizenship and TS/SCI with poly, and is a strong fit if you enjoy automation, security, and supporting containerized workloads.

Employer: AstraZeneca

Location: Gaithersburg, MD (hybrid, ~60% in office monthly)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $127,209.60 – $190,814.40

Closing Date: Nov 19, 2026

Lead mixed-methods UX research for AstraZeneca’s enterprise AI products, focusing on trust, adoption, and value for tools like Everyday AI and agentic systems. Ideal if you have a Master’s/PhD, 10+ years UX/product research, and strong quantitative/experimental chops.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — the full postings often list related roles and levels. Don’t wait too long though; the best IT jobs here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.