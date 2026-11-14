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💻 Gaithersburg MD IT Jobs with Multiple Six-Figure Openings
Gaithersburg’s tech scene is hot right now — especially for cleared engineers and folks with AI or cybersecurity experience. If you’re mid to senior level in IT, there’s a lot here worth a serious look.
Senior Data Engineer – Maru Program
- Employer: Leidos
- Location: Gaithersburg, MD (primary site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $131,300 – $237,350
Lead the cloud-native data architecture for a major Intelligence Community program, building lakehouse platforms with PostgreSQL/Aurora, S3, Apache Iceberg, Trino/Presto, Redshift and more. Role requires US citizenship and active TS/SCI with poly, and is ideal if you love large-scale data, performance tuning, and setting technical direction.
Director, IT Business Partner & Product Manager – Cell Therapy
- Employer: AstraZeneca
- Location: Gaithersburg, MD (also considers Tarzana, CA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $153,018.40 – $229,527.60
- Closing Date: Nov 29, 2026
Senior hybrid role owning the digital product vision for cell therapy clinical operations (portals, orchestration, order management). Great fit if you’ve got 12+ years in IT/product, know clinical or GxP environments, and want to partner closely with clinical leaders while running agile product teams.
Director, Cyber Security Detection Engineering
- Employer: AstraZeneca
- Location: Gaithersburg, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $169,320 – $253,980
- Closing Date: Nov 19, 2026
Lead global detection engineering across cloud, on‑prem, and OT/ICS, owning detection strategy, purple teaming, AI/automation, and executive reporting. Best for someone with enterprise SOC/detection leadership, deep MITRE ATT&CK experience, and comfort guiding distributed 24×7 teams.
Senior Software Developer – Maru Program
- Employer: Leidos
- Location: Gaithersburg, MD (also Alexandria, VA; Englewood, CO; Tucson, AZ; Chantilly, VA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $107,900 – $195,050
Build secure, scalable apps for Intelligence Community missions using Java, C#, Python, or C++, REST APIs, microservices, and CI/CD. Requires US citizenship and active TS/SCI with poly, and suits senior engineers who enjoy mentoring and modern cloud-native patterns.
AI Software Engineer (AI Software Developer) – 176832
- Employer: Zachary Piper Solutions
- Location: Gaithersburg, MD (hybrid: 3 days onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000 – $150,000
Work on AI-powered, microservices-based systems that modernize air traffic management, using Java/C++/Python, cloud-native services, and AI-assisted dev tools. Great for mid to senior engineers who like real-time systems, aviation/government tech, and a hybrid schedule.
Mid-Level DevSecOps Engineer – Maru Program
- Employer: Leidos
- Location: Gaithersburg, MD (also Alexandria, VA; Englewood, CO; Tucson, AZ; Chantilly, VA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $87,100 – $157,450
Own secure CI/CD pipelines and cloud infrastructure using GitLab CI, Docker, Kubernetes/OpenShift, Terraform/CloudFormation, AWS (incl. CDK). Requires US citizenship and TS/SCI with poly, and is a strong fit if you enjoy automation, security, and supporting containerized workloads.
Associate Director — AI UX Researcher
- Employer: AstraZeneca
- Location: Gaithersburg, MD (hybrid, ~60% in office monthly)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $127,209.60 – $190,814.40
- Closing Date: Nov 19, 2026
Lead mixed-methods UX research for AstraZeneca’s enterprise AI products, focusing on trust, adoption, and value for tools like Everyday AI and agentic systems. Ideal if you have a Master’s/PhD, 10+ years UX/product research, and strong quantitative/experimental chops.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — the full postings often list related roles and levels. Don’t wait too long though; the best IT jobs here tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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