Gaithersburg is busy right now with leadership roles, especially in biotech, energy, and operations. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options here.

Employer: Miltenyi Biotec

Miltenyi Biotec Location: Remote with access to Gaithersburg, MD office as needed

Remote with access to office as needed Type: Full-time

Salary: $94,497 – $111,143/year

Manage the full lifecycle of bioindustry contracts (SOWs, MSAs, SRAs, etc.) and support project teams across multiple sites. Great fit if you have a science degree, 5+ years’ experience, and enjoy contract negotiation, KPIs, and cross-functional work.

Employer: Cogent Analytics

Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee finance, HR, operations, quality, and safety for a landscaping business. Ideal for a strategic leader who can build budgets, streamline operations, and lead teams while working closely with ownership.

Employer: Apex Systems (Everforth Apex)

Location: Gaithersburg, MD (partial remote)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Lead process assessments and continuous improvement projects across operations using Lean Six Sigma. Best for someone with 7+ years in transformation/operational excellence and at least a Green Belt.

Employer: X-energy

Location: 9801 Washingtonian Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD (remote-eligible)

(remote-eligible) Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Level III: $107,500 – $125,000 Level IV: $155,000 – $177,500 Level V: $162,500 – $185,000



Own complex, resource-loaded schedules, baselines, and schedule analysis for advanced energy projects. Great for experienced schedulers with EVM background and Primavera P6 or nuclear/aerospace experience.

Employer: DRB Homes

Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Type: Internship (listed as Volunteer)

Salary: Not listed

Rotational-style internship where you learn how the company runs, support projects, and present a final project. A good entry point for college students (especially 3rd/4th year) interested in management and operations.

Employer: AstraZeneca

Location: Gaithersburg, MD (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $138,392.80 – $207,589.20/year

Application Deadline: Closing Date: 26-Nov-2026

Lead global CMC teams for complex biopharma products, from development through commercialization and lifecycle management. Strong fit if you have deep CMC leadership experience, cross-functional influence skills, and enjoy solving technical and supply challenges.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.