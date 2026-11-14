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Gaithersburg
🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Gaithersburg, MD
12 days ago
Gaithersburg’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping customers and working with a team, these local roles are worth a look.
Business Operations Associate (Full Time)
- Employer: CarMax
- Location: Gaithersburg, MD (Shady Grove Rd)
- Salary: $18.01–$28.00/hour
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s interesting: Mix of customer service and behind-the-scenes work. You’ll handle sales paperwork, auctions, cash deposits, and support different departments. Comes with paid vacation, sick time, holidays, and full-time benefits.
Xfinity Retail Sales Consultant (Part Time)
- Employer: Comcast
- Location: Gaithersburg, MD
- Salary: Base $19.00/hour; Target total $27.38/hour (with commission)
- Type: Part-time
- Why it’s interesting: Front-line retail role where you demo Xfinity products, hit sales goals, and help customers get set up. Good fit if you like tech, commission upside, and can work evenings/weekends.
General Manager
- Employer: Ashley Furniture HomeStore
- Location: Gaithersburg, MD
- Salary: Competitive base + monthly bonus + incentives (exact amount not listed)
- Type: Full-time, retail management
- Why it’s interesting: Lead the whole store—sales, team, and daily operations. Comes with health benefits, 401(k), paid vacation/holidays, employee discounts, and strong promotion potential (most regional managers started as GMs).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has similar roles open nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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