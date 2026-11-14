Gaithersburg has steady hands-on work right now, especially for folks who like being active and outdoors. These roles are all about keeping homes, schools, cars, and trees in great shape.

Employer: Orkin

Orkin Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Type: Full-time, Night shift

Pay: $23–$27/hour + commission, company vehicle & gas card

+ commission, company vehicle & gas card Why it’s worth a look: No experience needed and paid, award-winning training. Comes with benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and steady work in a recession-resistant industry.

Employer: Myers and Laws Tree Service, Inc

Myers and Laws Tree Service, Inc Location: Gaithersburg, MD (on the road)

(on the road) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$31/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Active outdoor job using climbing, chainsaws, and bucket trucks to keep trees safe and healthy. Good fit if you like physical work, heights, and working with your hands.

Employer: Montgomery County Public Schools – Quince Orchard HS

Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Type: Part-time (4 hrs/day, 12 months)

Hours: 5–9pm

Pay: $21.79–$27.60/hour , based on years of service

, based on years of service Ad closes: 11/23/26

Why it’s worth a look: Stable school system role doing cleaning and basic grounds work, with uniforms provided and potential access to MCPS benefits. Good option if you want steady evening hours.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Gaithersburg, MD (travel to client sites)

(travel to client sites) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Great if you enjoy making cars look brand new and working on your own. You’ll travel to customers, use your own detailing gear, and focus on quality and customer service.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these tend to lead to more chances with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.