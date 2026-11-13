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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Gaithersburg Right Now
Gaithersburg neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from school supplies to puzzles and garden seeds. Take a look and see if something fits your home, classroom, or hobby.
Red Calla Lilly Seeds
Item: Red Calla Lilly seeds
Condition: Not stated
Location: The Woods at Muddy Branch, Gaithersburg, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple listing for lilly seeds. Great if you enjoy gardening or want to add some color to your yard or balcony pots.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Office and School Supplies Bundle
Item: Office and school supplies bundle
Condition: Not stated
Location: Quince Orchard Manor, Gaithersburg, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
Bundle includes Crayola crayons, highlighters, Post-it notes, binder clips, and more. Perfect for a home office, homework station, or classroom.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
White Metal Drawer Trash Can Slider
Item: White metal trash can drawer slider
Condition: Not stated
Location: Quince Orchard Manor, Gaithersburg, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
White metal drawer trash can slider with mounting hardware included. Designed to hold a trash can inside a cabinet so it slides out on rails.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Marvel Puzzles for PreK
Item: Marvel-themed puzzles for young kids
Condition: Not stated
Location: Longdraft, Gaithersburg, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
Set includes a 60-piece floor puzzle plus a small tin with a 100-piece puzzle. Both feature Marvel characters and are geared toward PreK-age kids and up.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
3 Puzzles
Item: Three assorted puzzles
Condition: Not stated
Location: Longdraft, Gaithersburg, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
Includes a large-piece floor puzzle featuring a bunny, measuring 26½″ × 26¾″, plus a double pack in the other box (two puzzles in one package). Good for kids or family puzzle time.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Gaithersburg tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.