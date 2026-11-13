Gaithersburg neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from school supplies to puzzles and garden seeds. Take a look and see if something fits your home, classroom, or hobby.

Item: Red Calla Lilly seeds

Condition: Not stated

Location: The Woods at Muddy Branch, Gaithersburg, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple listing for lilly seeds. Great if you enjoy gardening or want to add some color to your yard or balcony pots.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Office and school supplies bundle

Condition: Not stated

Location: Quince Orchard Manor, Gaithersburg, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

Bundle includes Crayola crayons, highlighters, Post-it notes, binder clips, and more. Perfect for a home office, homework station, or classroom.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: White metal trash can drawer slider

Condition: Not stated

Location: Quince Orchard Manor, Gaithersburg, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

White metal drawer trash can slider with mounting hardware included. Designed to hold a trash can inside a cabinet so it slides out on rails.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Marvel-themed puzzles for young kids

Condition: Not stated

Location: Longdraft, Gaithersburg, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

Set includes a 60-piece floor puzzle plus a small tin with a 100-piece puzzle. Both feature Marvel characters and are geared toward PreK-age kids and up.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Three assorted puzzles

Condition: Not stated

Location: Longdraft, Gaithersburg, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

Includes a large-piece floor puzzle featuring a bunny, measuring 26½″ × 26¾″, plus a double pack in the other box (two puzzles in one package). Good for kids or family puzzle time.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Gaithersburg tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.