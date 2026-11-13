Gaithersburg’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around life sciences and federal work. If you’re in IT and like data, products, or engineering, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Location: Gaithersburg, MD (hybrid, ~3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $153,018 – $229,527 USD/year

Deadline: 29-Nov-2026

Lead IT business partnering for commercial data and tech in AstraZeneca’s Oncology Business Unit. This role is all about strategy, senior stakeholder influence, and connecting commercial goals to data platforms, analytics, and applications in a regulated pharma environment.

Employer: AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Location: Gaithersburg, MD (also considering Tarzana, CA)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $153,018.40 – $229,527.60 USD/year

Deadline: 29-Nov-2026

Dual role where you’re both senior IT business partner and hands-on product manager for digital tools that support cell therapy clinical operations. You’ll own product vision and roadmap, work with global engineering teams, and turn complex clinical workflows into usable, compliant digital products.

Employer: Electrosoft Services Inc

Location: NIST campus, Gaithersburg, MD (on-site)

Type: Full-time (contingent on contract award)

Full-time (contingent on contract award) Salary: Not listed

Build Python-based OCR and data pipelines to pull tables, figures, and metadata from scientific PDFs and Word docs for a NIST CHIPS initiative. Great fit if you enjoy Pandas, OCR tools, microservices, and working closely with government scientists on real research data.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in level and focus if your skills line up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.