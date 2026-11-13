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💻 Gaithersburg MD IT Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
Gaithersburg’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around life sciences and federal work. If you’re in IT and like data, products, or engineering, these openings are worth a look.
Director, IT Business Partnering – Oncology Business Unit (OBU) IT Data
- Employer: AstraZeneca
- Location: Gaithersburg, MD (hybrid, ~3 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $153,018 – $229,527 USD/year
- Deadline: 29-Nov-2026
Lead IT business partnering for commercial data and tech in AstraZeneca’s Oncology Business Unit. This role is all about strategy, senior stakeholder influence, and connecting commercial goals to data platforms, analytics, and applications in a regulated pharma environment.
Director, IT Business Partner and Product Manager
- Employer: AstraZeneca
- Location: Gaithersburg, MD (also considering Tarzana, CA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $153,018.40 – $229,527.60 USD/year
- Deadline: 29-Nov-2026
Dual role where you’re both senior IT business partner and hands-on product manager for digital tools that support cell therapy clinical operations. You’ll own product vision and roadmap, work with global engineering teams, and turn complex clinical workflows into usable, compliant digital products.
Data Engineer – Scientific Document and Data Pipelines
- Employer: Electrosoft Services Inc
- Location: NIST campus, Gaithersburg, MD (on-site)
- Type: Full-time (contingent on contract award)
- Salary: Not listed
Build Python-based OCR and data pipelines to pull tables, figures, and metadata from scientific PDFs and Word docs for a NIST CHIPS initiative. Great fit if you enjoy Pandas, OCR tools, microservices, and working closely with government scientists on real research data.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in level and focus if your skills line up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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