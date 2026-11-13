Gaithersburg schools are hiring across classrooms right now, from early childhood to special education support. If you like working with kids and want steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Learning Care

Learning Care Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.42–$21.22/hour

Lead your own classroom, create fun lessons, and help preschoolers grow every day. This role comes with 50% childcare discount, no nights or weekends, health insurance, PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement to keep growing your career.

Employer: Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS)

Location: Goshen Elementary School, Gaithersburg, MD

Type: Part-time (0.5 FTE, 40 hours bi-weekly, 10 months)

Salary: $33,345–$67,873/year (based on education and experience)

Teach and support students with disabilities while working closely with general education teachers and IEP teams. Good fit if you have a special education degree, Maryland certification, and want to make a direct impact in a neighborhood school.

Employer: Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS)

Location: Harriet R. Tubman Elementary School, Gaithersburg, MD

Type: Part-time (.750, 60 hours bi-weekly, 10 months)

Salary: $24.38–$36.67/hour (based on years of service)

(based on years of service) Application deadline: Ad closes 11/20/26

Support diploma-bound students in class and small groups, help with lessons, and keep the classroom running smoothly. Great for someone with education-related coursework or experience with kids who wants school-day hours and a path to grow within MCPS.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on duties, schedules, and benefits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.