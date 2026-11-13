Gaithersburg is buzzing with advanced engineering work right now, from smart manufacturing research to cutting‑edge cell therapy and custom system design.

Below are several strong Architecture & Engineering roles hiring in Gaithersburg, MD right now.

Employer: ManpowerGroup (for a client)

ManpowerGroup (for a client) Location: Gaithersburg, MD (Onsite/Hybrid, ~25% travel)

(Onsite/Hybrid, ~25% travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $129,000 – $149,000

Lead a custom design engineering team while still staying hands-on as a project engineer. You’ll manage timelines, budgets, and customer quotes for complex electromechanical systems, working closely with sales, finance, supply chain, and quality.

Employer: National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)

Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Type: Full-time (Federal, Direct-Hire)

Salary: Not listed

Research how humans and machines work together in smart manufacturing, and help set the benchmarks and standards that industry will use nationwide. Ideal if you have an engineering background plus experience in human‑machine teaming and evaluating AI/ML systems.

Employer: AstraZeneca

Location: Gaithersburg, MD, US

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $96,000 – $144,000 base, plus potential incentives and benefits

base, plus potential incentives and benefits Application deadline: 19-Nov-2026

Drive late‑stage cell therapy process development, from optimization and scale‑up to PPQ and BLA‑enabling studies. This role is great if you have strong hands‑on cell therapy experience, GMP background, and enjoy using digital and AI tools to improve bioprocessing.

If any of these sound close to what you want, open the links, skim the requirements, and send in a focused, tailored resume this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.