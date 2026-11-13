Gaithersburg’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, friendly guests, and real growth paths, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Sixty Vines

Sixty Vines Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$75,000/year + monthly profit share

Wine-focused, chef-driven restaurant looking for a hands-on leader to run shifts, coach the team, and keep service smooth in a high-volume, full-service setting. Perks include flexible schedules, up to 17 days PTO, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision after 60 days, wine-country trips, and wine certification opportunities.

Employer: True Food Kitchen

True Food Kitchen Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Type: Listed as Internship (hours from part-time up to 40/week)

Listed as (hours from part-time up to 40/week) Pay: Starting at Maryland tipped minimum wage/hour + tips (shift and location dependent)

Full-service restaurant known for nutrient-dense, thoughtfully crafted dishes needs bartenders who love hospitality and making someone’s day with a great drink. You’ll craft cocktails and juices, brew lattes, and enjoy shift flexibility, dining discounts, access to health options for part-timers, pet insurance, EAP support, and paid volunteer time.

Employer: Asbury Communities – Asbury Methodist Village

Location: Gaithersburg, MD, US

Type: Contract / PRN, Per Diem

Pay: $19.00–$20.00/hour

Cook for a senior living community with a strong reputation and mission-driven culture. You’ll follow recipes, set up steam tables, and keep food at safe temps, with varied morning/evening shifts, every other weekend and holiday, and access to benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays depending on position status.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—hospitality employers often train the right attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.