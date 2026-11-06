🚧 Gaithersburg Construction & Trades Jobs with Multiple Openings

Gaithersburg has solid options right now if you like working with your hands and want steady, local work. Here are several skilled trades roles hiring in town, all full-time.

Employer: Asbury Communities, Inc. (Asbury Methodist Village)

Asbury Communities, Inc. (Asbury Methodist Village) Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Type: Full-time (80 hours bi-weekly, Mon–Fri, 7:30am–4:00pm , on-call as needed)

(80 hours bi-weekly, , on-call as needed) Pay: $33.00–$35.80/hour (depending on experience)

Journeyman-level role in a large senior living community, handling feeders, branch circuits, fire alarm systems, and troubleshooting motors/controls. Comes with daily pay access, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO/holidays, and strong education benefits. 5+ years’ experience and a Montgomery County Journeyman’s License required.

Employer: Caliber

Location: Gaithersburg – South, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Flag rate up to $20–$30 (paid weekly; performance-based)

Collision repair role doing full structural and panel work, from fender benders to frame rebuilds, using modern equipment and 3M products. Offers day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, plus paid training like I-CAR and ASE to grow your skills.

Employer: HDR Auto Service

Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00–$45.00/hour (depending on experience)

Hands-on role in a clean, organized independent shop doing diagnostics and repairs on domestic and import vehicles (diesel a plus). You get no weekends, steady workload, modern diagnostic tools, health and dental insurance, PTO, holidays, and employee discounts, with room to move up to Lead Tech/Shop Foreman.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.