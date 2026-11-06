🛒 Gaithersburg Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Part-Time Openings

Gaithersburg has some solid part-time customer-facing roles right now, especially if you like flexible hours and helping people in person.

Employer: Premium Retail Services

Premium Retail Services Location: Gaithersburg, MD (multiple retail stores)

Salary: $18.00/hour

Type: Part-time

You’ll stock shelves, set up displays, and keep products looking great for big-name brands. Good fit if you like working on your own, using your phone for quick reports, and moving around instead of sitting at a desk.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 610 N Frederick Ave, Gaithersburg, MD

Salary: $19.00–$27.00/hour + possible premiums

Type: Part-time

Help members by picking and packing their online orders, answering questions, and promoting memberships. Comes with big-company perks like health insurance options, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and even fully paid education programs.

Employer: Beeline Group

Location: Gaithersburg, MD (15 hrs/week, multiple stores)

Salary: $20.75–$21.00/hour

Type: Part-time

Travel between local retail locations, refresh jewelry displays, and keep fixtures stocked and tidy. Great if you love fashion accessories, want flexible hours, and don’t mind driving your own car (mileage reimbursed).

Employer: Bella Ballet / Empower by Bella Ballet

Location: Gaithersburg, MD (in-studio)

Salary: $20.00–$25.00/hour

Type: Part-time (~22 hrs/week)

Work the front desk at two dance studios, welcome families, answer calls and emails, and support fun events like recitals and holiday shows. Perfect if you love kids, high-touch customer service, and a set weekly schedule (Mon–Thu evenings + Sundays).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—sometimes the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.