📢 Big new Parklands at Watkins Mill Phase II plan under review

📢 Large new housing and retail plan under review near Watkins Mill

A new phase is proposed for Parklands at Watkins Mill Town Center in Gaithersburg. The project site is at the intersection of Town Center Boulevard and Grand Street, between the CSX railroad and the existing Parklands development.

The Sketch Plan (SK-10486-2026) calls for a mostly residential, mixed‑use community with:

Up to 254 townhouses

68 two‑over‑two units

two‑over‑two units 14 live‑work units

live‑work units About 6,500 sq. ft. of commercial/retail/personal service space

of commercial/retail/personal service space Open space and community amenities like a community center, pool, and playground

The Sketch Plan is currently under review. A joint Planning Commission and Mayor & City Council public hearing date will be posted once it’s scheduled.

You can share your comments now by mailing 31 South Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 or emailing planning@gaithersburgmd.gov.