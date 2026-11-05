🔬 Gaithersburg Science Jobs with Multiple $70K–$170K+ Openings

Gaithersburg’s biotech and diagnostics scene is busy right now, with several labs hiring experienced scientists. If you’ve got immunoassay, GMP/GLP, or product development skills, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Meso Scale Diagnostics (MSD)

Meso Scale Diagnostics (MSD) Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Salary: $116,600 – $177,800/year + potential bonus

+ potential bonus Type: Full-time

Lead research and product development projects in clinical and life sciences using the MSD platform. You’ll design and run complex experiments, analyze data, guide cross-functional teams, and supervise staff, all in a BSL-2 lab with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid leave, and more).

Employer: LGC Clinical Diagnostics

Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Salary: $72,042 – $80,000/year hiring range (full range to $97,469) + bonus eligible

hiring range (full range to $97,469) + bonus eligible Type: Full-time

Hands-on role making immunoreagent products: antibody purification/conjugation, ELISA and Westerns, and large-scale buffer/solution prep under GLP/GMP. Great fit if you have a biochem/molecular biology background and want strong benefits, PTO, and a stable weekday schedule in a BSL-2 environment.

Employer: Smithers PDS LLC (Pharmaceutical Development Services)

Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Salary: $70,000 – $85,000/year

Type: Full-time, exempt

Support drug development by running ligand-binding assays (ELISA/MSD) for PK, biomarkers, and immunogenicity in GLP/GCP/CLIA-compliant labs. You’ll handle method transfer, development, validation, and sample testing, plus data interpretation and QC, with health benefits, 401(k), and PTO.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists related roles and often hires at multiple levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.