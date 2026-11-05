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📣 Gaithersburg Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles Up to $65K+
Gaithersburg has a nice mix of sales roles right now, from office-based client work to on-the-floor dealership sales. If you like talking with people and hitting goals, these are worth a look.
Acquisition Specialist – State Farm Agent Team Member
- Employer: State Farm Agent (Christian Durand)
- Location: Gaithersburg, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $45,000 – $65,000 per year
- Perks: Health insurance, paid time off, 401(k), bonus, opportunity for advancement
Bilingual in English and Spanish? You’ll be the main contact for customers, helping with policy questions, changes, and claims while spotting chances to recommend other State Farm products. Great fit if you enjoy relationship-based sales and want a stable, office-style role with room to grow.
Tire Sales Specialist (Gaithersburg, MD)
- Employer: Dealer Tire
- Location: Gaithersburg, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28.34 – $30.85/hour + target annual commission around $13K–$14K
- Perks: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, 50% 401(k) match up to 7%, consistent 40-hour week
Work inside a premium auto dealership as the go-to tire expert—no late retail nights, just a steady 5-day schedule. Ideal if you’ve done wireless, big-box, or membership sales and want stronger earning potential plus clear promotion paths.
(Same role is also listed on Indeed here: Tire Sales Specialist (Gaithersburg, MD) – Indeed)
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right next step often shows up once you’re already moving.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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