📣 Gaithersburg Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles Up to $65K+

Gaithersburg has a nice mix of sales roles right now, from office-based client work to on-the-floor dealership sales. If you like talking with people and hitting goals, these are worth a look.

Employer: State Farm Agent (Christian Durand)

State Farm Agent (Christian Durand) Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000 – $65,000 per year

Perks: Health insurance, paid time off, 401(k), bonus, opportunity for advancement

Bilingual in English and Spanish? You’ll be the main contact for customers, helping with policy questions, changes, and claims while spotting chances to recommend other State Farm products. Great fit if you enjoy relationship-based sales and want a stable, office-style role with room to grow.

Employer: Dealer Tire

Dealer Tire Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.34 – $30.85/hour + target annual commission around $13K–$14K

Perks: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, 50% 401(k) match up to 7%, consistent 40-hour week

Work inside a premium auto dealership as the go-to tire expert—no late retail nights, just a steady 5-day schedule. Ideal if you’ve done wireless, big-box, or membership sales and want stronger earning potential plus clear promotion paths.

(Same role is also listed on Indeed here: Tire Sales Specialist (Gaithersburg, MD) – Indeed)

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right next step often shows up once you’re already moving.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.