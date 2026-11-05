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Gaithersburg
🍽️ Several Gaithersburg Food & Hospitality Jobs, Up to $80K+
3 days ago
Gaithersburg’s food scene is busy right now—schools, senior living, and restaurants are all hiring. If you like working with people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.
Cafeteria Worker I – Gaithersburg High School (5.5 hrs, 10 months)
- Employer: Montgomery County Public Schools – Gaithersburg, MD
- Type: Part-time, 5.5 hours/day, 10-month school schedule (approx. 6:45am–12:15pm)
- Pay: $20.65–$26.16/hour (based on experience)
- Deadline: Ad extended until 11/05/26
- Role: Help prepare and serve school meals and keep the kitchen clean and safe. Good fit if you want steady daytime hours, school-year schedule, and on-the-job training in food service.
Cook (Full Time, 1:30pm–9:30pm) – The Carnegie
- Employer: Kisco Senior Living – The Carnegie, Gaithersburg, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.00–$24.00/hour
- Role: Cook and plate restaurant-style meals for residents and guests in a senior living community. Comes with healthcare (medical, vision, dental for full-time), 401(k) match, PTO, bonus opportunities, and a free meal each shift.
Assistant Manager – Wonder Restaurant
- Employer: Wonder – Gaithersburg, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $66,500–$80,000/year
- Role: Support the General Manager running a high-volume restaurant, leading a team of 15+ people, driving sales, and keeping food safety and service standards high. Includes medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), HSA match, stock, discounts, and growth-focused training.
Server (1:30pm–9:30pm Shift) – The Carnegie
- Employer: Kisco Senior Living – The Carnegie, Gaithersburg, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.50–$19.00/hour
- Role: Serve meals and drinks to residents and guests with a focus on warm, professional service. Offers healthcare benefits (full-time), 401(k) match, and bonus and growth opportunities.
Sushi Prep Cook
- Employer: Hana Group – Gaithersburg, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Role: Entry-level role prepping sushi rice, fish, and rolls in a kiosk setting, following recipes and food safety rules. You’ll learn knife skills and sushi basics while working alongside experienced cooks and interacting with customers.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions you didn’t know you had.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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