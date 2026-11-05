🍽️ Several Gaithersburg Food & Hospitality Jobs, Up to $80K+

Gaithersburg’s food scene is busy right now—schools, senior living, and restaurants are all hiring. If you like working with people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Montgomery County Public Schools – Gaithersburg, MD

Montgomery County Public Schools – Type: Part-time , 5.5 hours/day, 10-month school schedule (approx. 6:45am–12:15pm )

, 5.5 hours/day, school schedule (approx. ) Pay: $20.65–$26.16/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Deadline: Ad extended until 11/05/26

Ad extended until Role: Help prepare and serve school meals and keep the kitchen clean and safe. Good fit if you want steady daytime hours, school-year schedule, and on-the-job training in food service.

Employer: Kisco Senior Living – The Carnegie, Gaithersburg, MD

– The Carnegie, Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00–$24.00/hour

Role: Cook and plate restaurant-style meals for residents and guests in a senior living community. Comes with healthcare (medical, vision, dental for full-time), 401(k) match, PTO, bonus opportunities, and a free meal each shift.

Employer: Wonder – Gaithersburg, MD

– Type: Full-time

Salary: $66,500–$80,000/year

Role: Support the General Manager running a high-volume restaurant, leading a team of 15+ people, driving sales, and keeping food safety and service standards high. Includes medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), HSA match, stock, discounts, and growth-focused training.

Employer: Kisco Senior Living – The Carnegie, Gaithersburg, MD

– The Carnegie, Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50–$19.00/hour

Role: Serve meals and drinks to residents and guests with a focus on warm, professional service. Offers healthcare benefits (full-time), 401(k) match, and bonus and growth opportunities.

Employer: Hana Group – Gaithersburg, MD

– Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Role: Entry-level role prepping sushi rice, fish, and rolls in a kiosk setting, following recipes and food safety rules. You’ll learn knife skills and sushi basics while working alongside experienced cooks and interacting with customers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions you didn’t know you had.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.