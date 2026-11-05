🛒 Gaithersburg Retail Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $200K+

Gaithersburg’s retail scene is busy right now—stores are hiring at all levels, from entry‑level cashiers to full store managers. If you like helping customers and being on your feet, there’s a good mix of full-time and part-time options here.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Type: Full-Time (about 38 hrs/week)

Pay: $27.50/hr, $28.50/hr in Year 2

Lead daily store operations, support the Store Manager, and help train and coach the team. Strong pay, solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid holidays, parental leave), and a clear path into store leadership.

Note: Another ALDI posting in the list is a duplicate of this same role, so it’s only listed once here.

Employer: Sheehy Auto Stores

Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $50,000 up to $200,000+, based on experience and performance

Be the link between customers and the service techs—greet guests, write up service, explain work, and follow up on repairs. This role offers paid training, health benefits, 401(k) with profit sharing, and big earning potential if you’re strong at customer service and sales.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Type: Part-Time / Seasonal

Pay Range: $18.50–$25.50/hr (varies by experience and role)

Help customers find the right sports gear, keep the sales floor looking sharp, and promote store programs. Good fit if you enjoy sports or fitness and want flexible, short-term hours with a well-known brand.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Type: Full-Time

Pay Range: $20.75–$23.09/hr

Use your auto knowledge to help DIY customers find the right parts, handle advanced lookups, and manage key-holder duties. Great for someone with 3–5 years of automotive parts experience who wants steady hours, benefits, and a more expert-level retail role.

Employer: Goodwill of Greater Washington

Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Type: Part-Time

Be the friendly face on the sales floor—run the register, stock items, and help shoppers find deals. Offers PTO, holiday premium pay, employee discounts, same-day pay option, and 403(b)/401(k) with match after a year, while supporting a mission-driven nonprofit.

Employer: Ross Dress for Less

Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Type: Full-Time

Salary Range: $66,720–$104,250/year

Run the whole store—lead the team, manage payroll and scheduling, drive sales, and keep the store safe and easy to shop. This is a senior retail role with bonus eligibility and a full benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and paid time off.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Type: Entry-Level / Hourly (listed as Internship category)

Pay Range: $18.00–$24.12/hr

Handle cashiering, stocking, cleaning, and basic foodservice in a busy convenience store. Flexible schedules, training provided, and benefits like PTO (if eligible), 401(k), tuition help, and holiday premium pay.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.