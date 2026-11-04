🚔 Gaithersburg Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings

Gaithersburg has a solid mix of public safety roles right now, from entry-level security to skilled fire protection and aquatics leadership.

Here are several local options if you like keeping people and places safe.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Gaithersburg, MD (healthcare setting)

(healthcare setting) Type: Part-time, unarmed

Pay: $24.11/hour

Schedule: Wed 6 AM–6 PM, Thu 6 PM–6 AM

You’ll patrol doors and key areas at a healthcare/pharma site, handle access control, respond to alarms, and provide calm, professional customer service. Good fit if you have basic security or customer service experience and want steady hours with training and extra-shift options.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Gaithersburg, MD (healthcare & research site)

(healthcare & research site) Type: Part-time, unarmed

Pay: $24.11/hour

Schedule: Fri 6 AM–6 PM, Sat 6 PM–6 AM

Similar role focused on routine patrols, alarm monitoring, and visitor access at a research facility. Great if you like night/weekend shifts and want paid training plus tools to pick up extra work.

Employer: Life Time Inc.

Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.50–$29.75/hour, based on experience

You’ll help run the whole aquatics department: lifeguards, swim lessons, swim team, and family swim. Ideal if you’re a strong swimmer with lifeguard and coaching experience who wants to supervise staff and enjoy a free gym membership plus full-time benefits.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Compensation: Approx. $45,000–$90,000/year (base + commission)

You’ll service and repair fire extinguishers and emergency exit lighting for local businesses after training. Good for someone with a valid driver’s license, solid customer skills, and interest in fire protection who wants commission potential, 401(k) with match, and advancement.

Employer: National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)

Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Type: Likely full-time federal leadership role (details on posting)

High-level role leading fire services for the NIST campus. Best for experienced fire service leaders looking for a mission-driven, federal position with responsibility for people, policy, and emergency response.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s often easy to move around once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.