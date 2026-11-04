👔 Gaithersburg MD Executive Roles with Multiple $140K+ Salaries

Gaithersburg is hot right now for senior leaders, with several six‑figure roles in construction, tech, and operations. If you’ve got management chops, there’s real room here to lead teams and own big results.

Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) Location: Gaithersburg, MD / FDA White Oak campus (3 days in office)

Type: Full-time, hybrid , ~ 50–75% travel

, ~ Salary: $142,792 – $169,050

Lead operations and maintenance for FDA applications, focusing on system stability, reliability, and testing. You’ll manage O&M teams, be the main point of contact for FDA stakeholders, and drive process improvements using tools like JIRA and Confluence. 10+ years’ experience and prior FDA experience are required.

Employer: Wonder

Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $114,000 per year

Run a high‑volume Wonder location that houses multiple restaurant brands under one roof. You’ll own the P&L, lead a blended team (employees + partners), and oversee kitchen, dine‑in, pickup, and delivery operations. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock, and employee discounts.

Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for a family‑owned GC)

(recruiting for a family‑owned GC) Location: Gaithersburg, MD (DMV projects)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $145,000 (PM) | $145,000 – $170,000 (Sr PM)

Manage $30M–$150M+ K–12 and public projects from precon through closeout across the DMV. You’ll handle budgets, schedules, subcontractors, and client relationships, with annual and milestone bonuses, vehicle allowance, and full benefits on top.

Employer: Metric Geo (recruiting for a civil engineering consultancy)

(recruiting for a civil engineering consultancy) Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,000 – $220,000 base + bonus

Senior leadership role running a Land Development branch. You’ll lead a technical team, own key client relationships, drive business development, and steer office growth. Ideal if you have 15+ years in civil/land development and want real say in strategy and team building.

Employer: Linesight

Location: Gaithersburg, MD (pharma/life sciences focus)

Type: Full-time, hybrid (3 days onsite / 2 remote)

Salary: $140,000 – $195,000

Lead project controls for major pharma/life sciences builds, acting as key account manager and heading strategic client projects. You’ll oversee cost and schedule performance, negotiate contracts, and mentor a high‑performing team in a global consultancy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to strong leaders with related experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.