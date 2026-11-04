🚧 Gaithersburg Construction Jobs: Multiple Electrician Roles

Gaithersburg has solid demand for skilled trades right now, especially licensed electricians. If you’ve got experience on the tools, there are several good full-time options in town.

Employer: National Institute of Standards and Technology ( NIST )

National Institute of Standards and Technology ( ) Location: Gaithersburg, MD (NIST campus)

(NIST campus) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on 13.8 kV feeders, switchgear, transformers, and substations to keep power reliable for a major federal research campus. Ideal if you have solid high-voltage experience, can read schematics, and want stable government work with a strong safety focus.

Employer: Kolb Electric

Location: Gaithersburg, MD (Central Maryland service area)

(Central Maryland service area) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary: $32–$45/hour + $2,500 sign-on bonus

Service and project work across commercial, residential, and property management sites. You’ll get same-rate paid travel time, a take-home company vehicle, 401(k) with match, health benefits, PTO, and support for licensing and tuition. Best fit if you have 8+ years’ experience and like varied field work.

Employer: Asbury Communities, Inc. (Asbury Methodist Village)

Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Type: Full-time (80 hours bi-weekly)

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:30am–4:00pm , plus on-call as needed

, plus on-call as needed Salary: $33.00–$35.80/hour, depending on experience

Journeyman-level role at a large continuing care retirement community, handling feeders, branch circuits, switchgear, lighting, fire alarm systems, and troubleshooting. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO/holidays, and daily pay access. Requires 5+ years’ experience and a Montgomery County Journeyman’s License.

If any of these look close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.