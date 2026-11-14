undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Gainesville VA Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Gainesville is busy and hiring, especially in customer-facing roles. If you like people, fast pace, and flexible hours, these local spots are worth a look.
CASHIER – Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc. (Full-Time)
- Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.
- Location: Gainesville, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-of-house role where you handle orders and payments and keep the energy high. Good fit if you love the food & beverage scene and want a place to grow your skills.
Cashier – Buffalo Wild Wings (Part-Time)
- Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings
- Location: Gainesville, VA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $12.77 – $21.78/hour
You greet guests, manage takeout orders, and help create a fun game-day vibe. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, and access to benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO (where eligible).
Seasonal Events Associate – Bass Pro Shops
- Employer: Bass Pro Shops
- Location: Gainesville, VA
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Salary: $14.00 – $16.75/hour
Help run in-store and seasonal events, support workshops, and give customers a great shopping experience. Includes store discounts plus access to dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, and paid vacation for part-time staff.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.