Gainesville is busy and hiring, especially in customer-facing roles. If you like people, fast pace, and flexible hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc. Location: Gainesville, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house role where you handle orders and payments and keep the energy high. Good fit if you love the food & beverage scene and want a place to grow your skills.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Location: Gainesville, VA

Type: Part-time

Salary: $12.77 – $21.78/hour

You greet guests, manage takeout orders, and help create a fun game-day vibe. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, and access to benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO (where eligible).

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Location: Gainesville, VA

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: $14.00 – $16.75/hour

Help run in-store and seasonal events, support workshops, and give customers a great shopping experience. Includes store discounts plus access to dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, and paid vacation for part-time staff.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.