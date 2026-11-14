Gainesville is busy with construction, rentals, and commercial sites right now, which means steady work for people who like hands-on jobs and keeping buildings running smoothly.

Here are a few solid options if you want to work with equipment or facilities in Gainesville, VA.

Employer: Herc Rentals

Herc Rentals Location: Gainesville, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $22.00 per hour

You’ll keep the rental yard clean, safe, and organized, help load/unload equipment, and do basic checks on machines. This is a good fit if you’re active, like working outdoors, and want a path to roles like Driver, Mechanic, or Sales. Requires a valid driver’s license and the ability to lift up to 50 lbs. Strong benefits, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Also listed on Indeed: Yard Technician – Herc Rentals (same role, different posting).

Employer: CBRE

Location: Gainesville, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $70,000 per year

Office-based role helping manage building operations: tracking work orders, coordinating vendors, and keeping records organized. Great if you’re detail-oriented, like problem-solving, and are comfortable with Microsoft Office. Requires a high school diploma or GED and up to 2 years of related experience. Comes with a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), disability, paid holidays, and vacation.

If one of these sounds right, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.