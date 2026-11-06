🛒 Gainesville VA Retail Jobs With Multiple Part-Time Openings

Gainesville’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid part-time options if you like helping people and staying on your feet. Here are a few flexible roles with well-known brands hiring locally.

Employer: Wegmans Food Markets

Wegmans Food Markets Location: Gainesville, VA (8297 Stonewall Shops Square)

(8297 Stonewall Shops Square) Type: Part-time (mornings, afternoons, evenings, weekends; shifts start as early as 5am)

(mornings, afternoons, evenings, weekends; shifts start as early as 5am) Pay: $16.50 – $17.00/hour

Help keep the produce section looking fresh and full while you assist customers with fruits and veggies. This role includes stocking, trimming, packaging, and rotating product, with access to PTO, premium pay for Sundays/holidays, health benefits, 401(k) match, and scholarship opportunities (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: Wegmans Food Markets

Wegmans Food Markets Location: Gainesville, VA (8297 Stonewall Shops Square)

(8297 Stonewall Shops Square) Type: Part-time (mornings, afternoons, evenings, weekends; shifts end as late as 9:30pm)

(mornings, afternoons, evenings, weekends; shifts end as late as 9:30pm) Pay: $16.50 – $17.00/hour

Join the Seafood team, stocking fresh fish and prepared items, taking orders, and helping customers find what they need. Comes with the same PTO, premium pay options, health coverage, 401(k) match, and scholarship program (with eligibility requirements).

Employer: Bass Pro Shops / Cabela’s

Location: Gainesville, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $17.75/hour

Perfect if you like fishing or outdoor gear and enjoy talking with customers. You’ll greet shoppers, demo products, restock shelves, and stay up to date on sales and promos, with store discounts, dental, vision, voluntary benefits, 401(k), paid holidays and vacation for part-timers.

If something here looks good, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.