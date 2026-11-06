🎓 Several Teaching & School Jobs Now Hiring in Gainesville, VA

Gainesville’s schools are growing, and there are solid options here whether you love little ones or early elementary grades. All of these roles are in person and focused on long-term, stable work with kids.

Employer: Karter Schools

Karter Schools Location: Gainesville, VA

Gainesville, VA Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: Not listed

This role works with toddlers in a Montessori-inspired, Conscious Discipline setting, helping kids build confidence, empathy, and early learning skills. Standout perks include 50–100% childcare tuition discount, low-cost health, dental, and vision, 14 school-closed days with extended winter break, paid snow days, 401(k) with match, and paid training with growth opportunities.

Employer: Karter Schools

Karter Schools Location: Gainesville, VA

Gainesville, VA Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: Not listed

Support lead teachers in a warm, Montessori-inspired early learning community. You’ll help create a safe, engaging classroom while building your career in early childhood education. Benefits include childcare tuition discount, low-cost full benefits, 14 school-closed days, paid snow days and birthday pay, 401(k) with match, and paid training with promotion paths.

Employer: Prince William County Public Schools – Tyler Elementary School

Location: Gainesville, VA

Gainesville, VA Type: Full-time, in person

Contract Length: 195 days

Effective: 2026–27 school year

Salary: Not listed

Plan and lead instruction for 1st grade students in a general education classroom, including managing behavior, assessing progress, and adjusting lessons as needed. This is a standard K–5 classroom teacher role with a full school-year schedule in a large public school system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.