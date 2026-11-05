🏥 Gainesville TX Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring around Gainesville, TX looks strong right now, with options from travel therapy to entry-level caregiving and pharmacy work.

Employer: Prime HealthCare Staffing

Prime HealthCare Staffing Location: Gainesville, TX

Type: Full-time, Travel contract (13 weeks)

Pay: $1,927 per week (40 hours, days)

(40 hours, days) Schedule: 8-hour day shifts, 40 hrs/week; 8–10 hr shifts, 4–5 days/week

8-hour day shifts, 40 hrs/week; 8–10 hr shifts, 4–5 days/week Start Date: 11/30/2026

Outpatient PT travel role managing diverse caseloads with guaranteed hours and day shifts. Comes with day‑one medical, dental, vision, housing and meal stipends, 401(k), license/travel reimbursement, and weekly direct deposit. One year of recent outpatient experience preferred; must have active state PT license and BLS.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Cornerstone Caregiving Location: Gainesville, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Flexible in‑home caregiving role focused on companionship, personal care, light housekeeping, and meal prep. Offers flexible schedules, immediate start, weekly pay, benefits package, and referral bonuses, ideal if you have caregiving experience and want meaningful, one‑on‑one work.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Gainesville, TX

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week )

(about ) Pay Range: $16.50 – $25.00 per hour

Application window: Anticipated close 01/02/2027

Front‑line pharmacy role helping fill prescriptions, support customers, and keep the pharmacy running smoothly. Includes structured training, potential to support immunizations, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, wellness programs) for eligible full‑time staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.