Funeral services for Robert Dean “Bob” Trebilcock, 87, of Caulfield, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home in West Plains, with burial at Oak Lawn Cemetery. He died peacefully at 6:28 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, at his home and is survived by his children, Karen Gruender and Michael Goure and wife, Annette, nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and many great-great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Wounded Warrior Project, or Shriners and left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 W. Main St., West Plains, Missouri; online condolences: www.robertsondrago.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Ozark County Times