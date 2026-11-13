Chloe Barton of Dora, Michelle Walker of Gainesville, and Shaelyn Foster of Bakersfield High School have each earned the American FFA Degree, the highest honor from the National FFA Organization, achieved by less than 1% of FFA members nationwide. Shaelyn qualified through 4,110 hours of work as a farmhand on her family’s multigenerational cattle farm and 63 hours of community service with groups and efforts including ASCEND, St. Jude, Adopt-a-Highway cleanups, and benefits for local residents.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Ozark County Times