Gainesville has a nice mix of driving and hands-on auto work right now. Good options here if you like being on the road or under the hood.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Gainesville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver pizzas around town, keep tips, and enjoy flexible schedules that can work around school or a second job. You’ll use your own insured car, need to be 18+ with a valid driver’s license, and handle both driving and in-store tasks.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Gainesville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar role at another local Domino’s, with the same focus on fast, friendly delivery and flexible hours. Good fit if you want steady work, tips, and a path to shift lead or management over time.

Employer: Atlanta Speedwerks

Location: Gainesville, GA (30501)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $40.00/hour (no flat rate)

Work on BMW, Mercedes, Audi, VW, Porsche, and other European cars in a Monday–Friday, no-weekend shop. This is a B-level tech role for experienced mechanics (about 4+ years) who can handle most repairs and diagnostics on their own and want steady hourly pay instead of flat rate.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.